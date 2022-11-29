Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
UPDATE: Clayton police arrest suspect wanted for murder of Corey Brooks
RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Riverdale man Friday afternoon. Suspect Andre Bullock is in custody for the murder of Corey Brooks. He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County DA collecting items for Calvary Refuge
JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park to make the holidays a little better for those in need. The center serves as an emergency and short-term shelter for the homeless. The DAs office is collecting both monetary...
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend - Dec. 2-4
This weekend in Clayton County is Christmas celebration heavy. Grab the whole family and get in on the community fun.
Clayton News Daily
Conyers resident India Nandi Chapman perfecting her artistry in music industry
CONYERS — Her name is India Nandi Chapman, but most of her following knows her as Queen Nandi. The title originates from the queen mother of the greatest African warrior and chief, Shaka Zulu. It is a name that the 25-year-old Atlanta native selectively placed into her artistry as...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia getting two new college and career academies
ATLANTA – Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The Technical College System of Georgia’s governing board has approved $3 million in bonds and a $100,000 cash investment to...
