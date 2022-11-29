ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

UPDATE: Clayton police arrest suspect wanted for murder of Corey Brooks

RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Riverdale man Friday afternoon. Suspect Andre Bullock is in custody for the murder of Corey Brooks. He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Clayton County DA collecting items for Calvary Refuge

JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park to make the holidays a little better for those in need. The center serves as an emergency and short-term shelter for the homeless. The DAs office is collecting both monetary...
Georgia getting two new college and career academies

ATLANTA – Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The Technical College System of Georgia’s governing board has approved $3 million in bonds and a $100,000 cash investment to...
