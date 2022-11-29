Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks sag on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation are dragging on Wall Street Friday after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on track to erase much...
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly nine months, the Federal Reserve has relentlessly raised interest rates to try to slow the U.S. job market and bring inflation under control. And for just as long, the job market hasn’t seemed to get the message.
