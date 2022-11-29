ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
WEKU

100 years after unearthing King Tut's tomb, archaeologists make new discoveries

A century after the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb, archaeologists are still unearthing more artifacts — and controversies. The unearthing of King Tut's tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 is considered one of the greatest finds in modern history. But archaeologists remained convinced that more remained undiscovered. Now, Zahi Hawass,...
justpene50

Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery

We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
AOL Corp

King Tut’s tomb discovered 100 years ago. Take a look at unique treasures found inside

Searching in the desert of Egypt’s Valley of Kings, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team noticed a set of steps hidden underneath debris. Walking down the steps on Nov. 4, 1922, the archaeologists did not know what discovery lay before them, but 100 years later, the world knows: the Tomb of King Tutankhamen, the ancient Egyptian boy king.
Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected

Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...

