WWL-TV
JPSO: Man robs bank, jumps into running car and drives off with woman in backseat
JEFFERSON, La. — A man robbed a bank in Jefferson and then jumped into a car that was running and had a woman in the backseat, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The series of crimes started in the 3600 block of Jefferson Highway. The sheriff’s office...
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property.
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
KHOU
75-year-old tourist beaten to death in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
Sea Coast Echo
Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
Waveland P.D. probing armed robbery at gas station
Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Driver dead, passenger wounded in overnight Slidell shooting
Two people were shot while riding in a car through Slidell overnight, leading to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim
Police: Ruth Prats is 2nd victim in Covington killing; police believe crime was random
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder
Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
theadvocate.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
