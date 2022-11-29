ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
KHOU

75-year-old tourist beaten to death in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sea Coast Echo

Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland P.D. probing armed robbery at gas station

Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
WAVELAND, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Police: Ruth Prats is 2nd victim in Covington killing; police believe crime was random

LACOMBE, La. — Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate at St. Peter Church, has been identified as the second victim in a grisly killing on the Northshore. Police said they believe the crime was random. They said that surveillance video showed the suspect, Antonio Donde Tyson, riding a bike Prats' neighborhood around 4 p.m. Sunday. He seemed to talk briefly to her and Father Otis Young. More video showed the suspect return to the home a short time later, with what they believe was a knife behind his back as he entered the home.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA

