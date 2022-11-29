Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
Deep cuts at AMC Networks signals turbulent time for media industry
"The mechanisms for the monetization of content are in disarray."
AOL Corp
AMC Networks stock sinks after CEO departs, layoffs announced as cable losses mount
AMC Networks (AMCX) plans to lay off about 20% of its U.S. workforce as CEO Christina Spade departs the company after less than three months on the job. "We have determined we need to conserve resources at this time," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "This will involve cutbacks in operations which unfortunately includes a large-scale layoff, impacting approximately 20% of our employees in the U.S."
AMC Networks to Undergo Layoffs As CEO Exits and Streaming Can’t Offset Linear TV Decline
Shortly after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role, the company’s chairman, James Dolan, sent a memo to staff on Nov. 29 forecasting “large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.” “It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming. This has not been the case,” Dolan wrote, adding: “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood. We do not take this lightly. We will take every...
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
nexttv.com
Mark Burnett Exits Leadership Role at Amazon's MGM
Pioneering reality TV producer Mark Burnett has become the latest MGM executive to depart following Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of the studio earlier this year. Burnett is known for creating influential non-scripted TV hits including Survivor, The Apprentice and Shark Tank, among many others. “After months of collaborative transition efforts,...
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger: We have to start chasing profitability, not subscriptions
Disney CEO Bob Iger held his first all-hands meeting since returning to the top job. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
AMC Networks SVPs David Stefanou & Marco Bresaz Among Creative Executives Impacted By Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
U.K. Disney+ Execs Upbeat About Bob Iger’s Return Despite Possible Strategy Change: ‘He’s a Creative at Heart’
Disney+ execs in Europe appeared outwardly upbeat about Bob Iger’s return to the House of Mouse during their first public outing since Bob Chapek’s shock ousting some 10 days ago. This is despite the fact that Iger is reportedly looking to change course when it comes to streaming strategy. He is said to have told employees at his first town hall on Monday he wants to re-focus Disney+ onto profitability as opposed to subscriber growth, a development that potentially puts him at odds with the platform’s current strategy, particularly internationally where Disney has been building an impressive (but expensive) stable of...
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
AMC Networks to Take $350M-$475M in Restructuring Charges Amid Layoffs, Programming Impairments
AMC Networks says that it expects to have restructuring charges of between $350 million and $475 million, “in light of ‘cord cutting’ and the related impacts being felt across the media industry as well as the broader economic outlook.” Those charges include the company-wide layoffs announced earlier this week, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in write-downs related to TV programming. More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks to Undergo Layoffs As CEO Exits and Streaming Can't Offset Linear TV DeclineAMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Steps Down After Taking Over in SeptemberAMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue...
AMC Networks To Take Programming, Severance, Other Charges Of Up To $475M Amid Restructuring
AMC Network said today it will take write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business to cut costs. That includes up to $400 million for content-related moves it calls “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for organizational restructuring costs including severance. The shakeup at the Dolan-controlled company came Tuesday as CEO Christina Spade stepped down and the company announced plans to lay off 20% of its U.S. staff, or about 200 people. Chairman James Dolan sent a dire memo to staff, the gist of which was reiterated in an SEC filing today. It said AMC Networks started a...
Warner Bros Discovery CEO Zaslav Faces Dumpster Fire
Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO was supposed to be the smartest media executive in the industry. That has not worked out at all.
Amazon Is Scrapping Orion TV Just 2 Years After It Relaunched
In the wake of MGM television head Mark Burnett exiting the studio and Amazon on Monday, Amazon is re-organizing MGM’s TV division: folding its Orion Television label into the larger scripted side of MGM and axing the label just two years after it relaunched. Amazon’s TV chief Vernon Sanders announced the news to staff on Tuesday in a memo obtained by IndieWire, adding that Orion TV head Bradley Gardner is exiting. Gardner is negotiating a producing deal at MGM TV. The re-launched Orion Television was behind the rebooted “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which is expected to stream on Paramount+ next year. Gardner...
The Verge
The Amazon exec in charge of Prime Video, Twitch, and gaming is retiring again
Amazon’s Jeff Blackburn, who leads the company’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from Amazon for a second time, according to emails from Blackburn and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s org chart. Mike Hopkins, who heads up Prime...
tipranks.com
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal
Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.
tbivision.com
Paramount restructures Paramount TV Studios & CBS Studios, with senior execs among layoffs
Paramount has become the latest US studio to cut its workforce amid restructuring, with departees including former Apple TV+ exec Kim Rozenfeld. Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios have both been affected, with around 30 people losing their jobs mainly across production, business affairs, casting and legal divisions. The rejig...
Report: Microsoft and Sony might have worked out a deal for Call of Duty
According to a new report, Microsoft and Sony recently held a meeting to discuss terms for ensuring the games remain after Activision is acquired.
Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke Adds MGM to Portfolio, Chris Brearton to Oversee Strategy, MGM+ and Unscripted TV
Amazon has settled on a new corporate structure for its expanded content operations, putting most of MGM under Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke while also promoting MGM veteran Chris Brearton. Salke will oversee all aspects of scripted TV and film, distribution and marketing for MGM. Brearton will oversee MGM’s unscripted TV, the MGM+ streaming service and he will also hold the role of VP of corporate strategy for Prime Video and Studios. Salke and Brearton both report to Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and MGM. The moves were expected after months of speculation regarding how MGM would...
