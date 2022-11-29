The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO