What did Mike Pence say about Trump’s dinner with a white supremacist?

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif. On Monday, Pence denounced Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes | Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence called on former President Donald Trump to apologize for having dinner with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, saying Trump was “wrong” for doing so.

What did Mike Pence say about Trump’s dinner with an ‘antisemite’?

In a “ NewsNation” interview Monday, Pence stated, “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

“With that being said,” Pence continued, “I don’t believe Donald Trump is an antisemite. I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot. I would not have been his vice president if he was.”

Who is Nick Fuentes?

Last week, Trump hosted a dinner with Ye and Fuentes.

The Department of Justice last year identified Fuentes as a white supremacist and he is known for making antisemitic comments and denying the Holocaust, the Deseret News reported.

Fuentes was also present on the U.S. Capital grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump tried to distance himself from Fuentes, saying he “knew nothing” about him prior to the dinner, according to The Associated Press .

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state's oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

