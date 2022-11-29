ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

'She Is My Role Model' Former Teacher ID'd Following Crash In York County

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Isabel Sellers. Photo Credit: Facebook/Isabel Sellers

A beloved former teacher, mom, and "Red Hat" sister has died following a crash in York County.

81-year-old Isabella Sellers of York Township died from multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of an accidental single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10:18 a.m., as certified by Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech.

Approximately 30 minutes before she was pronounced deceased, Sellers was driving on Oak Street and crossed into North Walnut Street— losing control of her vehicle for an unknown reason— going into an embankment and striking a tree, according to the release by the York County coroner's office the following morning.

Her daughter Robin shared the news on her mother's Facebook profile page leading to a major outpouring of love and support from the community.

One of her former students wrote:

"This has me bawling. Mrs.Sellers was my 6th grade teacher. At that time I had a horrible family life & she must have known or seen that!! She 'saw me' and spent time with me that I so needed as a child. She was one of the very few memories that I have that are good happy memories!!"

Others wrote, "She'll be forever missed" and "she's my role model."

Her daughter is blown away by the outpouring writing "The magnitude of people she knew and touched is incredible."

In addition to her career and being a mom who was very active in parenting organizations, Sellers volunteered in the community with programs like Access, which runs out of the YWCA York and provides services to survivors of violence, according to the organization's website.

Sellers is survived by her family and her community.

Her funeral and memorial service details had yet to be released at the time of this publication.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family to share our condolences.

