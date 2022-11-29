Shirley Buskirk of Martin died Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was born April 4, 1936, in Plainwell, the daughter of Russell and Florence (Knight) Curry. Shirley stayed at home and raised her family and when her children were old enough she began working as the manager at the Carriage Stop Restaurant in Martin for many years. As a young woman she enjoyed bowling on area leagues and playing softball. Shirley loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, flower gardening and doing puzzles. Shirley liked sitting on the front porch of her cottage on Gun Lake or on the back seat of the pontoon boat.

