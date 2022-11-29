Read full article on original website
Funeral Dec. 22 in GR for Roger Rosema of Gun Lake
Roger Allen Rosema, age 87, of Gun Lake, died Saturday, Nov.19. Roger was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a faithful member of Gun Lake Community Church and Faith Presbyterian Church of Cape Coral, Fla. Roger loved music, singing and attending the GR Symphony, as well as numerous concerts and programs of his family.
Memorial visitation Dec. 27 for Jim Tew, 82, of Hopkins
James “Jim” Vincent Tew, 82 of Hopkins, died Monday, Nov. 28, after a valiant fight against leukemia. Born in Battle Creek on March 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Shirley Vincent and Opal Lucinda (Varin) Tew. Jim grew up in Bellevue, and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1958. He enjoyed playing all sports, especially baseball, both vocal and instrumental music, and hunting and fishing, which he pursued for many years.
Marathon runner Ralph Zoppa dies; service Monday
Ralph Zoppa of Wayland died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the age of 71. Ralph loved gardening, canning, books, astronomy, note taking, sweatpants and sweaters. He ran marathons for 23 years. He was in to Indiana Jones movies, JRR Tolkien books, and Farmers’ Almanac. He graduated from St. Louis Michigan...
Service Saturday for former Wayland man Eric Rader
Eric Scott Rader, age 56, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, beside a crackling fire at his Delton home, with family near. He endured a short, but mighty fight with pancreatic cancer. Eric spent more than 30 years working in tool and die as a CNC machinist and programmer....
Ex-Carriage Stop manager Shirley Buskirk dies at 86
Shirley Buskirk of Martin died Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was born April 4, 1936, in Plainwell, the daughter of Russell and Florence (Knight) Curry. Shirley stayed at home and raised her family and when her children were old enough she began working as the manager at the Carriage Stop Restaurant in Martin for many years. As a young woman she enjoyed bowling on area leagues and playing softball. Shirley loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, flower gardening and doing puzzles. Shirley liked sitting on the front porch of her cottage on Gun Lake or on the back seat of the pontoon boat.
Former Dorr Treasurer’s case reaches conclusion
Former Dorr Township Treasurer Myrna Marr pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Allegan County Circuit Court and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served and community service in lieu of jail time. Marr, who originally was charged with two felony counts of larceny of more...
Watson told changes are coming for County Board
Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan Thursday evening told the Watson Township Board the County Board will see some interesting changes over the next two years. Dugan said commissioners from now on will be paid on a salary and mileage basis, no longer being compensated for pier diems. Dugan, who voted...
Martin’s food wagon won’t be available this Saturday
The Martin Area Resource Center food wagon will not be available to the public this coming Saturday, Dec. 3. A spokesperson said food service staff and volunteers have commitments to the local parade and Christmas celebration. The food wagon will be back in service Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1445 10th...
Young ‘Cats overcome ragged play to win debut
Wayland has a very talented girls’ basketball team, and it’s very young. And it shows. The 2022-23 Wildcat outfit opened its season Tuesday evening with a 64-47 triumph over visiting Forest Hills Northern, but the local squad really struggled in the first 16 minutes. The Huskies enjoyed a one-point 27-26 lead at intermission and threatened to score a mild upset.
