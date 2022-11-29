Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.

11 DAYS AGO