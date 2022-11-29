(The Center Square) — A central point of the push for a new $2.1 billion domed Tennessee Titans stadium has been the ability to host year-round events at the new facility. Tax fund projections released Tuesday by Metro Nashville, in fact, indicated that the city is projecting to have the equivalent of 10 sold-out Titans games and 21 other sold-out events at the planned 60,000-seat facility. That’s based on a $3 ticket tax that is estimated to bring in $3.78 million annually for non-Titans events and $1.8 million for Titans games with 600,000 Titans tickets sold and $1.26 million for other events.

