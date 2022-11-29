Read full article on original website
Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders
HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism. MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
Great Falls man’s heart helps save another's life in first DCD heart transplant in the PNW
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man’s heart helped save a life and made history as the first donation-after-circulatory-death (DCD) heart transplant in the Pacific Northwest. Michael Needham of Great Falls wasn’t registered as an organ donor, but his mother and sister made the decision on his behalf...
MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 2
A stationary front extends across central Montana. North of it, temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero while south of it temperatures are in the 10s and 20s. A winter weather advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front until 3 pm Saturday. Winds up to 60 mph will...
Great Falls High School put in shelter in place after report of possibly armed former student in the area
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High School was put in a shelter in place as a precaution Thursday. The closure was put in place after police were notified of a former student in the area who was possibly armed. There have been no confirmed sightings of the individual, and...
Highest-paying business jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Great Falls City Manager Names New City Attorney
Great Falls, MT – City Manager Greg Doyon is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dennis as the City's new City Attorney. Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on September 30, 2022. Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on April...
