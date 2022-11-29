ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

montanarightnow.com

Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders

HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism. MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 2

A stationary front extends across central Montana. North of it, temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero while south of it temperatures are in the 10s and 20s. A winter weather advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front until 3 pm Saturday. Winds up to 60 mph will...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Great Falls

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls City Manager Names New City Attorney

Great Falls, MT – City Manager Greg Doyon is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dennis as the City's new City Attorney. Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on September 30, 2022. Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on April...
GREAT FALLS, MT

