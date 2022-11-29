Read full article on original website
abc27.com
State Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for an 86-year-old man from West Manchester Township, York County. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
WGAL
Crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-83 in Swatara Township for nearly seven hours
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A frightening-looking crash involving four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, shut down Interstate 83 in Dauphin County for nearly seven hours. Video above: Crash scene. The crash happened Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-83 in Swatara Township between Exit 44B: 19th Street...
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville
A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel...
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
First responders busy with crashes, fires
Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
WGAL
Missing man in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Harrisburg man killed homeless man with claw hammer, dumped body in stairwell: police
Harrisburg police charged a man with homicide Friday after a maintenance worker found a homeless man’s body dumped in his apartment stairwell. The suspect, Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, lived on the first floor of the apartment building at 117 Locust Street in downtown Harrisburg where Jeffrey Keckler’s body was found Saturday afternoon Nov. 28 under a locked hatch that leads to the building’s basement. The building is ls than one block away from police headquarters.
WGAL
Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the historic Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
WGAL
Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County
Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
