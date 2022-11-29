ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

State Police find missing York County man safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for an 86-year-old man from West Manchester Township, York County. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville

A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel...
MARYSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

First responders busy with crashes, fires

Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Missing man in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man killed homeless man with claw hammer, dumped body in stairwell: police

Harrisburg police charged a man with homicide Friday after a maintenance worker found a homeless man’s body dumped in his apartment stairwell. The suspect, Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, lived on the first floor of the apartment building at 117 Locust Street in downtown Harrisburg where Jeffrey Keckler’s body was found Saturday afternoon Nov. 28 under a locked hatch that leads to the building’s basement. The building is ls than one block away from police headquarters.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County

Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

