SFGate

California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
INDIANA STATE
SFGate

Nevada approves $105M in tax incentives for battery plant

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A massive lithium battery recycling plant has been awarded more than $105 million in tax incentives for expanding operations in northern Nevada. The state Office of Economic Development approved incentives for Carson City-based Redwood Materials this week. It marks the second-largest capital investment in the office’s history, behind Tesla.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

2 feet of snow in Tahoe mountains; more on the way Saturday

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts. Mountain highways...
CALIFORNIA STATE

