Video of Hungover Friends Taking a Boat Trip Is All Too Relatable

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

The struggle is SO real.

We've all been there- you're on a trip with your best friends and you go way too hard one night. It's great while you're living in the moment, but then oops- you forgot you've got an early day with a packed agenda tomorrow. Now you and your buddies have to spend the next day doing your scheduled activities while fighting back monster hangovers.

BFFs Rachel and Laura (sharing the joint TikTok account @rachandlauraexplore ) made this exact mistake in Colombia . They hadn't scheduled just any activities, though- they rented a boat!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oh no... we've all been in the "towel/blanket over the face" stage before. Hangover+ bumpy boat ride has to equal a total nightmare. It'd be a long time before we drank again after braving that boat trip! This was a little too real...

"The hang over motion sickness combo would take me out, I would never be seen again," empathized @maddy_is_annoying. And yet, somehow, a miracle happened: "Somehow no one threw up," @rachandlauraexplore added in the comments. That is a blessing. "Would the waves cancel out the spins from the hangover?" wondered @dayinthelifeof.lauren. "Yes," replied Rachel and Laura. OK, maybe we've found the secret to surviving a serious hangover!

"Drinking is so overrated when traveling. It ruins such amazing experiences!" declared @ryanandtheriver. "We usually only reserve a day or 2 to drink because of this but our one rule is if we have something planned we are doing it no matter how bad we feel," Rachel and Laura responded. At least they have a system about it and have the guts to stick it out and see it through, even when fighting off killer hangovers. Not everyone- ourselves included, tbh- would be so disciplined. "One thing about me is I’m happy to pay and then not go," admitted @solosyd.

At least they had the ocean spray and fresh sea breezes to revitalize them. That hammock over the water didn't seem half-bad, either. We applaud these ladies' determination for not bailing on their Cartagena day cruise- we'd probably have stayed back at the hotel with a bottle of Pedialyte!

