Read full article on original website
Related
USD Football Hopefully Bright With 4 On All Newcomers List
For the University of South Dakota, the record on the football field in 2022 is something that they'd like to forget. That said, there were some bright spots, including some individual players shining in their first opportunity on the field. With head coach Bob Nielson returning next year and receiving...
Tickets Still Available for SDSU Football Playoff Game
South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and they will play their first game of the playoffs this Saturday at home against Delaware. If you are looking to make the trip to Brookings, there are still tickets available. With a game-time temperature projected to be...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 2
A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months
Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's new Maryland location now open; new store in Pennsylvania coming next week
Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet continues its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store in Maryland earlier this month. The new store is located at 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton and brings nearly 30 new jobs to the northeastern Maryland community. “We are so thrilled to be...
delawaretoday.com
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware
Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota
If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree
The Hale Brynes House this weekend will unveil a painting featuring an American sycamore tree under which George Washington once held a council of war with the Marquis de Lafayette. The Newark nonprofit commissioned the painting because the 300-plus-year-old witness tree — called that because it was alive during a historical moment — may soon die or be removed. ... Read More
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
hwy.co
Add Brandywine River Tubing to Your Bucket List
Floating on a tube down a river can be a relaxing way to spend the day with your friends and family. However, you can’t just hop on one and float down any river you see. If you’re in the northeast, Brandywine River tubing, DE is one of the most scenic rivers in the area. It’s a great opportunity to connect with loved ones and nature simultaneously.
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
Kenny Chesney & Kelsea Ballerini to Sioux Falls
Just announced, Kenny Chesney is returning to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. See Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini on Thursday, May 11, 2023!. Kenny plays and sells out STADIUMS so it's always awesome to see that he's coming to town. We expect a sold-out GREAT time at The Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Sioux Falls Ranks High on Best College Towns List
In an attempt to give students heading to college an idea of the kind of environment they're entering, Wallet Hub has done an extensive comparison of over 400 cities and towns. When all the numbers and statistics were done being crunched, Sioux Falls came in 37th out of 151 midsize...
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear...
Wrong-way driver from Cecil County kills 4 on Delaware interstate
A Cecil County driver who was going the wrong way on a Delaware interstate caused a crash that killed four people Wednesday night.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0