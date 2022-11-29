Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 12:15 p.m. EST
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China. WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are holding talks centered on the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the nine month old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.
Did Putin Fall Down the Stairs and Soil Himself? What We Know
Speculation about the Russian president's health has been widely circulated since the start of the war, alleging he suffers from cancer and other disorders.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Watch Now: Deadly landslide engulfs motorway in Brazil
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Germany turns to rejected asylum seekers to fill labor shortage
The German government is set to grant one-year residency permits to rejected asylum seekers who have lived in Germany for five years, offering them a legal chance to work in the country while hoping to solve an acute labour shortage that means around two million jobs across the country are currently unfilled.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.
Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley, officials said. The students, between 12 and 15 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to pediatric medical centers.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Opinion: U.S. fossil fuels and climate change action don’t have to clash
By funding U.S. fossil fuels, we can encourage cleaner energy practices around the world while supporting American business, writes Grayson Massey.
Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.
