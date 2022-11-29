ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Current Publishing

Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center

The City of Fishers broke ground Nov. 30 on the new City Hall and Arts Center. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, members of the Fishers City Council, Indianapolis Arts Center executive director Mark Williams and city staff attended the event in anticipation of the new community-focused city building. “One of the...
FISHERS, IN
wbaa.org

Lebanon City Council considers key ordinances to create massive industrial district

The Lebanon City Council considered several key ordinances Monday night aimed at creating a massive industrial district the state hopes to place within the city. The vision for the roughly seven thousand acre project includes multi-billion dollar tech and research companies within a complex that has room for housing, recreation, and retail spaces.
LEBANON, IN
WNDU

Public gives input on U.S. 30 project

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville

A developer is planning to bring a senior housing project to Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road. The Justus Companies, based in Indianapolis, plans to build Promenade Trails, which calls for 151 apartments and 59 cottage homes at the northwest corner of Ind. 32 and Mill Creek Road. The property is near Promenade Apartments that opened in 2020.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana Capital Chronicle: AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to hear COVID-related class-action lawsuit against Ball State

The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and fees that were paid for in-person classes and services.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Howard County Sheriff Launches Website

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the release of our new website. Like our recently released smartphone app, the website is streamlined to help you find the information you need. The website can be found at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or by visiting the main Howard County website. The newly designed website offers quick access to items of public interest and is as easy to use as our app. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Bolt for the Heart benefits IMPD

The 11th annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 24 helped raise funds to purchase AEDs to be placed in Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. vehicles. The Thanksgiving Day event began and ended at Carter Green in Carmel. Learn more at BoltfortheHeart.com. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs more deputies

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The department wants to hire nine new “merit” or road deputies to replace personnel that are retiring or leaving the department beginning in December. However the talent pool of interested applicants is shrinking and the competition to hire them is increasing. Hamilton County’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims

INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
GREENWOOD, IN

