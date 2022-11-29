Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center
The City of Fishers broke ground Nov. 30 on the new City Hall and Arts Center. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, members of the Fishers City Council, Indianapolis Arts Center executive director Mark Williams and city staff attended the event in anticipation of the new community-focused city building. “One of the...
wbaa.org
Lebanon City Council considers key ordinances to create massive industrial district
The Lebanon City Council considered several key ordinances Monday night aimed at creating a massive industrial district the state hopes to place within the city. The vision for the roughly seven thousand acre project includes multi-billion dollar tech and research companies within a complex that has room for housing, recreation, and retail spaces.
Dr. Bernard calls Rokita’s discipline push 'unlawful,' asks court to intervene
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor is asking a judge to stop the Indiana attorney general from seeking sanctions against her medical license. On Thursday, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorneys asked a Marion County judge to make Attorney General Todd Rokita rescind an administrative complaint he filed Wednesday with the medical licensing board.
WNDU
Public gives input on U.S. 30 project
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
Current Publishing
Johnson Addition neighbors feel Carmel ‘moved the goalposts’ in allowing 6-story building near homes
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 Nov. 28 against an appeal supported by several residents in the Johnson Addition neighborhood asking the city to essentially require a variance – and thus a public vote – for a six-story apartment building proposed near their homes. The redevelopment...
Current Publishing
Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville
A developer is planning to bring a senior housing project to Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road. The Justus Companies, based in Indianapolis, plans to build Promenade Trails, which calls for 151 apartments and 59 cottage homes at the northwest corner of Ind. 32 and Mill Creek Road. The property is near Promenade Apartments that opened in 2020.
ballstatedailynews.com
Indiana Capital Chronicle: AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to hear COVID-related class-action lawsuit against Ball State
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and fees that were paid for in-person classes and services.
WISH-TV
With roundabout delayed, 141st Street crossing at State Road 37 to become right-in, right-out
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 37 at 141st Street on the Fishers-Noblesville border will be temporarily changed to a right-in, right-out intersection after a delay in converting it into a roundabout as part of a larger project, the 37Thrives group announced Wednesday night on Zoom. The project has...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Howard County Sheriff Launches Website
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the release of our new website. Like our recently released smartphone app, the website is streamlined to help you find the information you need. The website can be found at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or by visiting the main Howard County website. The newly designed website offers quick access to items of public interest and is as easy to use as our app. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Bolt for the Heart benefits IMPD
The 11th annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 24 helped raise funds to purchase AEDs to be placed in Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. vehicles. The Thanksgiving Day event began and ended at Carter Green in Carmel. Learn more at BoltfortheHeart.com. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
WISH-TV
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs more deputies
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The department wants to hire nine new “merit” or road deputies to replace personnel that are retiring or leaving the department beginning in December. However the talent pool of interested applicants is shrinking and the competition to hire them is increasing. Hamilton County’s...
'Rick is innocent': Allen's attorneys release statement questioning evidence
The attorneys representing Richard Allen have released a statement in reaction to the release of the probable cause affidavit earlier this week.
wrtv.com
Contracted security employee for Muncie Community Schools accused of dealing marijuana
MUNCIE — A man who worked as a contracted security officer for Muncie Community Schools has been arrested for dealing marijuana and other charges. The district says he is not an employee of Muncie Community Schools. According to a probable cause affidavit, the suspect told police he went to...
WIBC.com
Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims
INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
WISH-TV
Feds: 2 from Fishers indicted in Texas for laundering stolen money through crypto
TYLER, Texas (WISH) — According to court documents, 21 people including two people from Fishers were indicted in Texas for their involvement in a scheme to launder stolen money using crypto currencies. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, all 21 people are...
WIBC.com
Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
Comments / 1