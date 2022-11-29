ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism.

On the surface, the law seems pretty simple:

"A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.

That seems easy -- but if you're a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip, it's not that simple. You can possess marijuana but you can't smoke it in any public place or in your hotel room. In fact, in Las Vegas, it's actually legal to smoke cannabis only in private residences.

This has not, as you might imagine, stopped tourists from smoking pot. Instead, it has forced them to smoke it subtly in casino parking lots and, less subtly, on the Las Vegas Strip.

The city's police generally don't enforce public smoking laws. If you're not also committing some other crime, Las Vegas law enforcement has generally ignored illegal public consumption of marijuana.

This does not mean that the Las Vegas Strip does not have a pot problem. It most certainly does since the lack of legal consumption has left the Strip smelling like a Grateful Dead concert, which is offputting for many tourists.

Now, Las Vegas has moved closer to a solution to its pot problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyJuA_0jRARaUq00
Image source: Planet 13

Las Vegas Dispensaries Will Add Consumption Lounges

Las Vegas, and more broadly the state of Nevada, has a plan to create legal cannabis-consumption lounges. These would work a lot like bars, except they won't be allowed to sell alcohol. The lounges will be a place where tourists (and residents) can legally smoke cannabis products.

There will be two types of consumption lounges. First, there are the ones that will be associated with existing dispensaries. Planet 13 (PLNHF) , the largest cannabis retailer in Las Vegas, has actually opted to give up its liquor license in order to open a marijuana-consumption lounge. Currently, the massive dispensary serves alcohol in its on-site restaurant.

“It’s been something that has been transformative for the business, where we’re pushing the envelope as far as cannabis, in the country," David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing at Planet 13, told Fox 5 Las Vegas.

"We’ve made the determination that we will most likely be forfeiting that alcohol license. We feel like that’s the best decision to make. ... That’s been a big push for tourists.

“In the restaurant, where customers go and sit down, the first question they ask is, ‘Is there an ability for us to have cannabis, or is there cannabis consumption here?’ Our dream has always been for you to be able to purchase, see products being made, and then consume them as well.”

That will happen under the new law, giving Planet 13 a consumption lounge about a mile off the Las Vegas Strip.

Casinos will not be able to host consumption lounges due to ongoing federal regulation of cannabis.

More Consumption Lounges Are Coming

In addition to lounges associated with dispensaries, Nevada plans to issue 20 licenses for stand-alone cannabis-consumption lounges, according to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board. A sort of lottery will be used to pick who gets the coveted licenses.

"During a 10-day period in October, the state received 79 viable applications for the limited number of independent licenses it will issue, according to the board," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. "Ten of the licenses will go to applicants negatively impacted by marijuana laws before Nevada legalized the drug in 2016."

No exact timetable for when the lounges will open has been disclosed. Ten licenses will be awarded to any qualified applicants, while 10 will go to applicants who meet "social equity" requirements.

The consumption lounges are broadly expected to open in early 2023.

Comments / 9

AP_000979.01c768288dff4d10993bd661f7d0d862.1533
7d ago

Legalizing it was not a plus. When driving behind a vehicle and that person is smoking pot it stinks like a skunk. Isn’t it a violation of the law? Problem isn’t solved at all. It’s dangerous and these pot heads have no regard for the law.. where is all the $$ going from all these sales? Not education, that’s for sure. They are always crying for more money, where is it going? It’s like the Lotto in other States. It raises millions but the education sector hasn’t benefitted, so. Who has?

Reply(3)
4
Skye
7d ago

The Federal Law will not change our Laws about smoking it in public. And it will not change our “tourism “. Geez, use your head before printing stupid articles like this.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Water conservation forces changes at golf courses

The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/national-news/dhs-delays-real-id-deadline-another-two-years/. Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfcw.com

Las Vegas casino adds remote identity verification, biometric authentication and digital wallet payment for contactless gaming

Gamblers visiting Resorts World Las Vegas can now register, verify their identity, join a loyalty program and upload funds to a dedicated digital wallet before they arrive at the resort, and will no longer have to confirm their identity with casino staff prior to purchasing gambling chips and placing contactless cashless bets at slot machines directly from their smartphone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas again named ‘most sinful city in America’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot. According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a year with new changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anthem Country Club just replaced all 18 greens and fairways. That effort is expected to save around 30,000,000 gallons of water a year. “We would not have undertaken the totality of our greens and fairways renovation project were it not for the ongoing water drought conditions in Southern Nevada and throughout the Western United States,” said Shelley Caiazzo, General Manager of Anthem Country Club.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy