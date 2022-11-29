ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Final pop-up clinics of the year offer free flu shots, Covid-19 boosters

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
– The Public Health Department is hosting four more pop-up vaccine clinics across San Luis Obispo County to help protect residents from influenza and COVID-19. These events were originally scheduled to end in mid-November but have been extended to accommodate strong interest from residents. These will be the last pop-up clinics for 2022.

“We’ve been thrilled with the strong turnout at our mobile clinics around SLO County and are happy to keep the momentum going with more opportunities to get vaccinated ahead of a possible winter surge of flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

Pop-up clinics offer extended hours and no appointments are needed—just walk in. There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status. Medical professionals are always on-hand to answer questions. This year’s flu shot and the new, updated COVID-19 booster both appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now.

Remaining 2022 clinics include:

  • Wednesday, November 30, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • 286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach
  • Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+

Dec. 1 – Morro Bay Public Health Clinic:

  • Thursday, December 1, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • 760 Morro Bay Blvd in Morro Bay
  • Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+

Dec. 2 – San Luis Obispo – UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department):

  • Friday, Dec. 2, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, in San Luis Obispo
  • Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+

Dec. 6 – Cambria – Santa Rosa Catholic Church:

  • Tuesday, December 6, 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • 1174 Main Street in Cambria
  • Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+

High-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events; adults age 65+ who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic by calling (805) 781-5500.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies countywide. To schedule an appointment, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or

MyTurn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
