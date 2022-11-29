Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Star attraction on Wiscasset common
Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
townline.org
New book by Waterville author gets rave reviews
When you discover the compelling combination of a haunting mystery, unexpected plot twists and romantic conflict, you know this is a story that needs to be written. That was exactly what author Michelle E. Shores, of Waterville, thought when she stumbled across the Nelly Butler ghost hauntings of Franklin, Maine. This spark of an idea grew into the novel, The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset schools plan holiday music events
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Wiscasset choral students will provide the music for the Annual Wiscasset Town Christmas Tree Lighting. This event takes place at First Congregational Church at 4:30 p.m. Students will sing to welcome in the holiday season as well as Santa Claus, who is sure to appear!. On...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show
Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1. From the Itty Bitty Tap dancers to the Advanced Music Theater...
wabi.tv
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Augusta, Maine, Area Family Looking for Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
WMTW
University of New England breaks ground for medical campus centerpiece in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England is moving where it trains future physicians from its home campus in Biddeford to Portland in an expansion that may help reduce the state’s doctor shortage. UNE administrators, supporters, and students held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new...
themainewire.com
Left-Wing Maine School Board Members Lose Recall Challenge Amid Fight Over Gender Rules
A school board recall fight in the Oxford Hills School District is the latest chapter in a growing divide over the role left-wing gender theories should play in Maine schools. Tuesday night, an effort to block a recall election for two school board members in the Oxford Hills School District failed during an emergency meeting of the school board.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers youth cross-country ski lease program and clinic
Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.
boothbayregister.com
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Deanna F. Farrin
Deanna Farmer Farrin, 81, died Nov. 22, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born Dec. 29, 1940 in East Boothbay Maine, the daughter of Thurlow A. Farmer and Ruth A. (Orne) Farmer. Dee graduated from Boothbay Region High School, Class of 1959 where she...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 2 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
merrimacknewspaper.com
Otto Pizza – Elevating the Pizza Experience
Otto Pizza opened up its first location in 2009 in Portland, Maine. Otto has since opened up other locations and one being in downtown Andover. Otto does their best to use high-quality ingredients and is creative when it comes to its pizza toppings. Otto has 10 locations in Massachusetts alone...
