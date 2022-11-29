ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

We Absolutely Love Lucy the Pitbull Mix, and Billings Will Too

It's once again time for Wet Nose Wednesday, and this time the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) brought Lucy up to our studios to say hello. This mild-mannered pitbull shar-pei mix was really happy to see everyone around our offices. Lucy's full profile on the YVAS website can be found here but here are the basics; she's 7 years old, spayed, and up to date on all of her vaccines. She was surrendered to the shelter after her previous owners couldn't stay on top of her skin allergies.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
BILLINGS, MT
buffalobulletin.com

Battle with COVID-19 puts Rogers family on a new path

When Steve Rogers was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, his wife, Kristin, was by his side in Billings for most of the 63 days. Steve has since mostly recovered but still struggles to breathe, so he's unable to work. Kristin, previously a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled their four kids and helped Steve run their business that has since been liquidated, knew she would have to get a job. At the.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Elderly Billings man first flu death in Montana

An elderly, unvaccinated man passed away over Thanksgiving weekend in Yellowstone County from influenza according to Riverstone Health. The CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot since it is still early in the flu season. As of November 30, 474 cases of the flu have been officially reported and...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

