It's once again time for Wet Nose Wednesday, and this time the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) brought Lucy up to our studios to say hello. This mild-mannered pitbull shar-pei mix was really happy to see everyone around our offices. Lucy's full profile on the YVAS website can be found here but here are the basics; she's 7 years old, spayed, and up to date on all of her vaccines. She was surrendered to the shelter after her previous owners couldn't stay on top of her skin allergies.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO