Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
We Absolutely Love Lucy the Pitbull Mix, and Billings Will Too
It's once again time for Wet Nose Wednesday, and this time the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) brought Lucy up to our studios to say hello. This mild-mannered pitbull shar-pei mix was really happy to see everyone around our offices. Lucy's full profile on the YVAS website can be found here but here are the basics; she's 7 years old, spayed, and up to date on all of her vaccines. She was surrendered to the shelter after her previous owners couldn't stay on top of her skin allergies.
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Witness recounts shooting at Montana Club in Billings
"It was pretty spooky, but I wasn’t going anywhere with my family in there," added Ferch, who was a customer that night.
Billings family rattled after bullet accidentally fired into home
A family home on Blue Creek Road just outside of Billings was shot Sunday afternoon, and although it was an accident, it doesn't mean that the family wasn't affected.
NBCMontana
Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
Billings moose euthanized by wildlife department
Wildlife health experts with FWP determined the moose was too unhealthy for a successful relocation to the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor.
buffalobulletin.com
Battle with COVID-19 puts Rogers family on a new path
When Steve Rogers was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, his wife, Kristin, was by his side in Billings for most of the 63 days. Steve has since mostly recovered but still struggles to breathe, so he's unable to work. Kristin, previously a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled their four kids and helped Steve run their business that has since been liquidated, knew she would have to get a job. At the.
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Robbery In Billings at 5th and Burlington, Robber On The Loose
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. A robbery was reported at 11:58 today at 5th and Burlington in Billings. The victim was walking to their car when they were approached by a white male who robbed him at gunpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is...
Patron shot outside Billings restaurant
A 35-year-old patron was arguing with staff at the restaurant at 1791 Majestic Lane and was escorted outside around 5:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.
yourbigsky.com
Elderly Billings man first flu death in Montana
An elderly, unvaccinated man passed away over Thanksgiving weekend in Yellowstone County from influenza according to Riverstone Health. The CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot since it is still early in the flu season. As of November 30, 474 cases of the flu have been officially reported and...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
KULR8
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
The Flu Has Taken its First Life in Montana This Winter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported the first death from the flu this season. KGVO News spoke to Program Manager for Communicable Disease for Yellowstone County Kelly Gardner on Thursday about the first recorded death from the flu this season.
KULR8
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
Teens detained after playing with BB gun at Billings school
Billings police tweeted that neighbors had reported one of the boys playing with a gun around 1:15 p.m. z
yourbigsky.com
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery
Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
NBCMontana
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
Comments / 0