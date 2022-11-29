ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
NOLA.com

LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling

LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion

Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy