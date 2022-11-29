Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
NOLA.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
NOLA.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
NOLA.com
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling
LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
NOLA.com
Four reasons to believe LSU football can shock Georgia in the SEC title game
Georgia is unquestionably the favorite to take down LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta, but there's reason to believe the No. 1 Bulldogs aren’t invincible. LSU is hoping it didn’t peak too early after losing 38-23 in the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
NOLA.com
LSU-Georgia: Everything you need to know about the battle for the SEC title in Atlanta
Georgia will look to keep its perfect season rolling into the College Football Playoff, while LSU is aiming to hang another SEC title banner headed into Saturday's conference championship in Atlanta. There's a good chance that Georgia will be in the CFP regardless of the outcome, so this isn't a...
NOLA.com
This Brother Martin-Carencro semifinal meeting won’t be like the last time they met. Here’s why.
Brother Martin will play a second football game at Carencro in as many seasons when the teams meet for a Division I Select state semifinal Friday. Last year, when Brother Martin won 35-6 in a midseason nondistrict game, Carencro played the final three quarters without quarterback Chantz Ceaser because of a knee injury.
NOLA.com
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
NOLA.com
See how Vermilion Catholic's defense overwhelmed St. Martin's for a trip to the finals
In the end, it was just too much Vermilion Catholic defense for St. Martin's Episcopal. The Saints came in averaging 35 points per outing but only managed seven points in a 41-7 semifinal loss in the select Division IV state playoffs Friday night in Abbeville. "They just wore us out,"...
NOLA.com
Staying out of rough waters, LSU basketball looking for consistency against UT-Arlington
At this early stage in his program’s development, Matt McMahon knows there will be some rough waters to navigate. Just seven games into its maiden journey under McMahon, the LSU basketball team has enjoyed some success with six wins and one heartbreaking loss. The two-point setback to Kansas State...
NOLA.com
What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion
Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
NOLA.com
See how John Curtis took advantage of Catholic High's mistakes for a semifinal win
John Curtis traveled up to Baton Rouge and defeated Catholic High on Friday night in a 24-21 nail-biter. With the win, No. 3 John Curtis (11-2) advances to the LHSAA Division I select championship game next weekend in the Caesars Superdome. The victory at Memorial Stadium came in true Curtis...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball again rallies late to take win over stubborn Texas-Arlington team
Consistency has been a major problem for the LSU basketball team through the first month of the season. Matt McMahon has lamented his team’s spotty play and subsequent inability to put two solid halves together, which were evident once again in Friday night’s contest with Texas-Arlington. LSU held...
NOLA.com
Destrehan gets back to the Dome with a big play on defense. Here's what happened against Westgate.
Destrehan senior Kevin Adams returned an interception 41 yards to the end zone in the third quarter, and quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth as the No. 3-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 10 Westgate 21-6 in a Division I nonselect state semifinal Friday.
NOLA.com
What you need to know about Georgia, LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game
In his seventh season as head coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to its first back-to-back perfect regular seasons in school history. And he’s done so after losing 15 players to the NFL draft from the first year, including nine defenders — five of which went in the first round.
