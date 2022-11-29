Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
China Launches 3 Astronauts to Its Fledgling Space Station
China sent a new crew to its brand new Tiangong space station on Tuesday. The astronauts will spend around six months aboard the orbital outpost, preparing it for operations. Update 10:20 a.m. ET: China launched its Shenzhou-15 crew at 10:08 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with the three astronauts expected to dock with the Tiangong space station about six hours after launch.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander again, citing rocket issues
For the second day in a row, SpaceX stood down from the launch of Japan's Hakuto-R moon lander to address possible rocket issues. A new target date has not yet been announced.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
Futurism
Lunar Lander Released by NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission Dies
Tragic news from space! A Japan-made CubeSat called OMOTENASHI (Outstanding MOon exploration TEchnologies demonstrated by NAno Semi-Hard Impactor) has died after being released by NASA's Artemis mission. "Though we tried to recover OMOTENASHI and start the landing sequences today, the communication didn't come back, and we gave up our [Ultra-High...
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch New Lunar Lander and Rover Overnight
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida early Thursday. The...
NBC Sports
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites to grow its communication network
Elon Musk's SpaceX has received federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites in an operation that would expand the company's Starlink internet services around the world.
CNET
SpaceX Gets Green Light To Launch 7,500 More Starlink Satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX has received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to more than double the number of operational satellites currently orbiting the Earth in coming years. The FCC is allowing the company to move ahead with plans to launch 7,500 more Starlink broadband internet satellites, which is roughly one-fourth...
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Phys.org
At NASA, France's Macron and US vow strong space cooperation
Paris and Washington pledged Wednesday to reenforce their cooperation in space, particularly on exploration and climate, during a visit by France's Emmanuel Macron to NASA headquarters alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris. The French president, on a state visit to the United States, highlighted the American lunar program Artemis, whose...
Macron lobbies Harris for French astronaut to join moon mission
French President Emmanuel Macron lobbied Vice President Harris to select a French astronaut to be the first European to land on the moon. Macron pitched European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet as a candidate during a Wednesday gathering with Harris and other officials at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to Politico.
SpaceX indefinitely delays launch of world's first private Moon lander
If successful, Hakuto-R Mission 1 will be the first of many lunar surface missions for Japanese company ispace.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
SpaceX will launch a Japanese moon lander, UAE rover early Wednesday. Here's how to watch.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Japanese lander and UAE rover to the moon early Wednesday (Nov. 30), and you can watch the action live.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
PC Magazine
NASA Sends Moon Microscope, Solar Arrays to the International Space Station
SpaceX over the weekend successfully completed its 26th NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Carrying more than 7,700 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo, the SpaceX Dragon took off on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. More than 17 hours later, the cargo ship autonomously docked at the ISS, where it will remain for about 45 days before returning to Earth to splash down off the coast of Florida.
SpaceNews.com
ESA’s ExoMars plans depend on NASA contributions
WASHINGTON — While the European Space Agency has secured funding to continue the ExoMars mission for a 2028 launch, that plan requires cooperation with NASA that has yet to be finalized. At a Nov. 23 press conference at the end of a two-day ministerial council meeting, ESA Director General...
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship docks at space station to deliver solar arrays, seeds and more
The robotic Dragon supply ship linked up with he ISS around 7:30 a.m. EST on Sunday (Nov. 27).
China has 6 astronauts in space for the 1st time
China currently has six astronauts in orbit for the first time as the country carries out a space station crew handover.
