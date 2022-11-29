Our big New Orleans holiday calendar is packed with light shows, concerts, bonfires and markets to get you in the spirit

Read full article on original website
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
What to know about Mardi Gras 2023, Drew Brees' lightning stunt, French President Macron arrives in New Orleans and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues for Clue Dat?...
NOLA.com
Holiday concerts at the Jefferson Parish Library kick off with 2 internationally known musicians
Two internationally renowned performers — cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Richard Dowling — will perform at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Drachman received his BMA from The Curtis Institute of Music in 1988. In 1997, at the...
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
tripsavvy.com
The 7 Best Beignets in New Orleans
Although beignets have been the official donut of Louisiana since 1986, they have been deeply embedded in New Orleans culture for centuries. Their arrival to the Crescent City dates to the 1700s, when the Acadian people brought this sweet treat—a part of French Mardi Gras celebrations since the 16th century—from Nova Scotia to Louisiana. Since then, the beignet has grown to cult status, enjoyed not merely at Mardi Gras, but year-round.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NOLA.com
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Things To Do In New Orleans After You’ve Had Enough Of Bourbon Street
New Orleans is the best-known address in the great state of Louisiana. Most people drive to the city, but you can also fly into the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Uber or Lyft to your hotel. I love visiting New Orleans for the cultural opportunities and lip-smacking good food. Now that I am over 50, I don’t enjoy the crowds and stress of Bourbon Street anymore, but I love visiting this historic and iconic city to enjoy things more well-suited to my older desires. Here are 16 things to do in New Orleans if you are not interested in Bourbon Street.
NOLA.com
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
NOLA.com
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
myneworleans.com
Joe’s Cafe Hosts Christmas Meet and Greet with Santa
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café is celebrating the holidays with pancakes and special Christmas Meet and Greets with Santa and his grumpy green friend. On Dec. 11, Joe’s Café in Terrytown will be hosting a delicious Pancake event for children ages 12 and under.
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NOLA.com
Garden Lane mansion for $4.2M has space, elegance and a 'hall of fame' lineage
Sitting majestically on Garden Lane at the Old Metairie edge of New Orleans is a stately home that conjures images of Hollywood mansions from the golden era. The sophisticated Southern charm of the $4.2 million home hints at the understated elegance inside and the access to the pastoral setting of New Orleans Country Club.
