New Orleans, LA

Our big New Orleans holiday calendar is packed with light shows, concerts, bonfires and markets to get you in the spirit

By VICTOR ANDREWS
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

What to know about Mardi Gras 2023, Drew Brees' lightning stunt, French President Macron arrives in New Orleans and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues for Clue Dat?...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tripsavvy.com

The 7 Best Beignets in New Orleans

Although beignets have been the official donut of Louisiana since 1986, they have been deeply embedded in New Orleans culture for centuries. Their arrival to the Crescent City dates to the 1700s, when the Acadian people brought this sweet treat—a part of French Mardi Gras celebrations since the 16th century—from Nova Scotia to Louisiana. Since then, the beignet has grown to cult status, enjoyed not merely at Mardi Gras, but year-round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cohaitungchi.com

16 Things To Do In New Orleans After You’ve Had Enough Of Bourbon Street

New Orleans is the best-known address in the great state of Louisiana. Most people drive to the city, but you can also fly into the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Uber or Lyft to your hotel. I love visiting New Orleans for the cultural opportunities and lip-smacking good food. Now that I am over 50, I don’t enjoy the crowds and stress of Bourbon Street anymore, but I love visiting this historic and iconic city to enjoy things more well-suited to my older desires. Here are 16 things to do in New Orleans if you are not interested in Bourbon Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue

A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
MISSOURI STATE
myneworleans.com

Joe’s Cafe Hosts Christmas Meet and Greet with Santa

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café is celebrating the holidays with pancakes and special Christmas Meet and Greets with Santa and his grumpy green friend. On Dec. 11, Joe’s Café in Terrytown will be hosting a delicious Pancake event for children ages 12 and under.
TERRYTOWN, LA

