NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes $1.5 billion budget, boosting spending on police, blight
The New Orleans City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent a year tussling over crime, the management of snarled road work projects and other contentious issues. But when it came to the city's $1.5 billion budget, they lined up with ease behind a plan aimed at tackling the persistent problems of blight, police recruitment and city infrastructure.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council would ax free NOPD health care but fund bonuses under plan
A $12 million plan to cover health insurance premiums for New Orleans police officers would be redirected towards policing alternatives and other programs, while a portion of one-time funds would go towards blight reduction under a budget package the New Orleans City Council is set to debate on Thursday. If...
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NOLA.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NOLA.com
Garden Lane mansion for $4.2M has space, elegance and a 'hall of fame' lineage
Sitting majestically on Garden Lane at the Old Metairie edge of New Orleans is a stately home that conjures images of Hollywood mansions from the golden era. The sophisticated Southern charm of the $4.2 million home hints at the understated elegance inside and the access to the pastoral setting of New Orleans Country Club.
NOLA.com
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
NOLA.com
Dominick Impastato to challenge Scott Walker for Jefferson Parish Council at-large seat
Jefferson Parish Council member Dominick Impastato will face off against incumbent Scott Walker in next year’s race for the Division B at-large seat. Impastato, a Republican who is term-limited in his 4th District seat covering north Kenner and parts of west Metairie, announced his candidacy Wednesday at Chateau Golf and Country Club.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NOLA.com
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
NOLA.com
Four Old Metairie rail crossings will close for work for five days starting Monday
Four Old Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for five days beginning Monday to allow crews to replace tracks and pavement. The crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place and West Oakridge Park will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Motorists can detour...
NOLA.com
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
NOLA.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will see pay bumped by more than $2 per hour
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has bumped deputies’ salaries, bringing their hourly pay to $18. The agency announced the pay increase on Thursday, mere hours before the New Orleans City Council was set to adopt the city government's 2023 budget. The pay increase — which amounts to an extra...
