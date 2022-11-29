ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council passes $1.5 billion budget, boosting spending on police, blight

The New Orleans City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent a year tussling over crime, the management of snarled road work projects and other contentious issues. But when it came to the city's $1.5 billion budget, they lined up with ease behind a plan aimed at tackling the persistent problems of blight, police recruitment and city infrastructure.
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
WISNER, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue

A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
MISSOURI STATE
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA

A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.

