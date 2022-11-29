Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City, Historical Society partner for Festival of Winter Lights
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2nd annual Festival of Winter Lights will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Boulevard from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Attendees will discover a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos with the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House. Entertainment will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers and live music by Wesley Orsolic.
Tahoe travel: Heading to the Sierra this weekend? Here's the best time to go amid winter storm
Officials are warning against traveling to the Sierra this weekend, but if you do, carry those tire chains and pack emergency supplies like extra blankets and a flashlight, with a full tank of gas.
Elko Daily Free Press
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Luxe rooms and EV amenities make this Tahoe hotel a standout
There's onsite laundry, a restaurant and a pool.
nevadabusiness.com
Celebrate the Holidays With Chef Charlie Palmer at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s only celebrity chef-owned restaurant, Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR), is excited to invite guests to celebrate the holidays with a festive five course dinner and wine pairing on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. Guests will begin the night...
2news.com
3rd Annual Homestead Holidays at Silver Saddle Ranch
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join for the 3rd Annual Homestead Holidays event at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. each evening from December 9 - 11. It will be full of family-friendly activities and old-fashioned holiday cheer,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Toys for Tots fundraiser active in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The holidays are a time for giving, and what better way to give back than by supporting our local children in need? Our team, partnered with our local RE/MAX office, recognizes this need and wants to do our part to give back. From now until Dec. 13, we are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive where you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at our local RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, snarls mountain traffic
RENO, Nev. — A windy, winter storm packing heavy snow started moving into the Sierra Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe, prompting a backcountry avalanche warning and snarling traffic on Interstate 80 west of Reno.A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Reno and Lake Tahoe.More than a foot of snow is expected around the lake by Friday, with up to 30 inches (75 centimeters) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), where winds could gust in excess of 100 mph (160 kph), the National...
cityofslt.us
Join Us for the 2nd Annual Festival of Winter Lights
Brighten up your holidays by attending the Festival of Winter Lights. This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8pm. Attendees can look forward to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)
The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
NBC Bay Area
Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
