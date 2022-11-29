ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program administered by the California Department of Public Health that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants, and children up to their fifth birthday.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)

The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Barton Health Hospice hosts event in memory of loved ones

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health Hospice is hosting “Light Up a Life,” a remembrance event, from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Edgewood Tahoe. Open to all community members, this non-denominational ceremony provides the opportunity to gather in honor of those we have loved and lost.
STATELINE, NV
Incline Village High School denied move into Class 3A

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Incline High School’s bid to move to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Incline Principal Tierney Cahill outlined several reasons during Tuesday’s meeting with the realignment committee to justify a move from Class...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Stateline events center renamed to Tahoe Blue Center

STATELINE, Nev. — The events center under construction at Stateline will be known as the Tahoe Blue Center after a ceremony Wednesday revealed a partnership with Tahoe Blue Vodka. As the banner dropped at the event on Nov. 30, the billboards outside Hard Rock and Bally’s simultaneously changed to...
STATELINE, NV
Boil water notice for some Incline Village residents rescinded

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The precautionary boil water notice sent to some Incline Village residents on Wednesday, Nov. 23, has been rescinded after bacteriological results indicated that E. coli and other coliform bacteria were not present in the water system. Two groups of three samples were submitted over the course of two days to be tested.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

