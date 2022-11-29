Read full article on original website
El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program administered by the California Department of Public Health that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants, and children up to their fifth birthday.
Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)
The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
Barton Health Hospice hosts event in memory of loved ones
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health Hospice is hosting “Light Up a Life,” a remembrance event, from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Edgewood Tahoe. Open to all community members, this non-denominational ceremony provides the opportunity to gather in honor of those we have loved and lost.
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
Incline Village High School denied move into Class 3A
INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Incline High School’s bid to move to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Incline Principal Tierney Cahill outlined several reasons during Tuesday’s meeting with the realignment committee to justify a move from Class...
Douglas County, deputies and sergeants associations heading for arbitration
A contract dispute between Douglas County deputies and the county has gone to fact-finding after the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement, according to a statement issued by the county on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Several people have weighed in on the negotiations between the county and the Douglas County...
Stateline events center renamed to Tahoe Blue Center
STATELINE, Nev. — The events center under construction at Stateline will be known as the Tahoe Blue Center after a ceremony Wednesday revealed a partnership with Tahoe Blue Vodka. As the banner dropped at the event on Nov. 30, the billboards outside Hard Rock and Bally’s simultaneously changed to...
Boil water notice for some Incline Village residents rescinded
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The precautionary boil water notice sent to some Incline Village residents on Wednesday, Nov. 23, has been rescinded after bacteriological results indicated that E. coli and other coliform bacteria were not present in the water system. Two groups of three samples were submitted over the course of two days to be tested.
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Former City Council candidate Brunner arrested after suspected overdose
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a suspected overdose call at Hotel Becket. Officers found 30-year old resident, Kevin Brunner, in an “extensively damaged” hotel room according to officials. The self proclaimed organizer of the South Lake...
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
With thefts on rise, authorities urge residents to secure snowblowers, track serial numbers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are reporting an increase in snowblower thefts since the snow began to fall at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Police Department has reported an increase in thefts and are asking residents to secure their snowblowers when not in use and to note the make, model and serial number.
Tribune delivery Friday delayed due to weather, road conditions
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to weather and road conditions, delivery of the Tahoe Daily Tribune will be delayed on Friday. The free e-edition is available on the Tribune website.
