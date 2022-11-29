ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Earnings Previews: Dollar General, Kroger

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0juI_0jRAQBjQ00 The three major U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Monday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day down 1.45%, the S&P 500 closed 1.54% lower and the Nasdaq retreated 1.58%. All 11 sectors closed lower, with real estate (−2.8%) and energy (−2.74%) falling the most. Consumer staples and cyclicals (−0.31% and −0.6%, respectively) posted the smallest losses.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index is due Tuesday morning. The consensus November estimate calls for a reading of 100.0, down from 102.5 in October. On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly report on the country's petroleum inventories. But the big economic events come later, with the weekly report on claims for unemployment benefits and the October report on personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on Thursday, and the nonfarm payrolls report for November due Friday.

The three major indexes traded mixed in the first half hour of regular trading Tuesday.

China's leading online entertainment platform for children and teens, Bilibili, reported quarterly results before markets opened on Tuesday that we better than analysts expected. The adjusted loss per share was smaller by more than 4%, and revenue was higher by about 2.4%. Year over year, revenue was up 11.3%, but the per-share loss was larger this year. The company issued downside guidance for the current quarter, but investors reacted more favorably, boosting the share price by more than 20% early Tuesday.

CrowdStrike and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are set to report quarterly results after U.S. markets close Tuesday, and Frontline, KE Holdings and Nordic American Tankers will share their quarterly results first thing Wednesday morning. Later on Wednesday, Okta, Pure Storage, Salesforce and Snowflake are on deck to report quarterly earnings.

Here is a preview of three companies set to report quarterly results before Thursday's opening bell.
ALSO READ: As Wealthy Consumers Trade Down, 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks May Be Big Holiday Winners

Dollar General

Shares of Dollar General Corp. ( NYSE: DG ) have risen by more than 12% over the past 12 months. Rival Dollar Tree is up about 4.5% in the same period, after taking a major tumble when it reported quarterly results just over a week ago and warned that inflation could lower revenue expectations. Dollar General got smacked in sympathy, but the drop was not as sharp. What the company has to say about the fiscal year ending in January probably will determine how investors react to Thursday's report.

Analysts remain mostly bullish on the stock. Of 26 brokerages covering the off-price retailer, 19 have rated the stock at Buy or Strong Buy, and six more have Hold ratings. At a recent price of around $250.60 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $273.00 is 8.9%. At the high price target of $296.00, the upside potential is 18.1%.
Dollar General's third-quarter revenue is forecast at $9.43 billion, which would be flat sequentially and up 10.7% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $2.54, down 14.7% sequentially but 22.1% higher year over year. For the full 2023 fiscal year ending in January, Dollar General is expected to report EPS of $11.58, up 13.9%, on sales of $37.92 billion, up 10.8%.

Its shares trade at 21.6 times expected 2023 EPS, 19.6 times estimated 2024 earnings of $12.75 and 17.4 times estimated 2025 earnings of $14.32 per share. The stock's 52-week trading range is $183.25 to $262.20. Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.20 (yield of 0.86%). Total shareholder return for the past year is 11.6%.

Kroger

Grocery store operator Kroger Co. ( NYSE: KR ) has added more than 15% to its share price over the past 12 months. Until the company announced a $24.6 billion merger with rival Albertsons, the stock was trading nearly flat with its year-ago price. Compared to its 52-week high posted in early April, the stock has dropped by around 22%.

That high was posted just as inflationary worries and inventory issues rattled virtually every retailer. Kroger also reported fairly weak first-quarter results in early May, including a margin decline of 26 basis points. The company turned that around in the second quarter, and investors (75% of which are institutions) will be watching margins closely.

Of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 rate it at Hold. Seven have a Buy or Strong Buy rating, and two have Sell or Strong Sell ratings. At a share price of around $49.00, the upside potential based on a median price target of $51.00 is 4.1%. At the high price target of $75.00, the upside potential is 53%.
ALSO READ: Why the 5 Highest-Yielding Nasdaq Stocks Could Rip Higher With a Santa Claus Rally
Fiscal third-quarter revenue is forecast at $33.92 billion, down 2.1% sequentially and up 6.5% year over year. Adjusted EPS are tabbed at $0.81, down 10.1% sequentially and up by 3.8% year over year. For the full 2023 fiscal year ending in January, Kroger is expected to post EPS of $4.09, up 11%, on sales of $148.15 billion, up 7.4%.

The stock trades at 12 times expected 2023 EPS, 11.7 times estimated 2024 earnings of $4.18 and 11.4 times estimated 2025 earnings of $4.29 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $40.18 to $62.78. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.04 (yield of 2.12%). Total shareholder return for the past year is 18%.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
CNBC

S&P 500 and Nasdaq end Friday lower after November jobs report; indexes notch weekly gains

Stocks cut much of their earlier losses Friday as investors looked past hotter-than-expected labor data to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up just 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88 points after hitting a session low of more than 350 points down. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,071.70, rebounding from an earlier loss of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also made up ground to end nearly 0.2% lower at 11,461.50 points. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.
TheStreet

Dollar General Chart After Earnings: Stock on Sale or Buyer Beware?

Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report investors must be disappointed with the stock’s reaction on Thursday. The retailer's shares are down about 8% at last check and were down as much as 9.9% following the disappointing report. The company beat on revenue expectations but missed on earnings estimates...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 50% and 83% to Buy Right Now

Amazon has fantastic optionality between its business segments and is primed for long-term growth. Okta has a huge addressable market and is making strides to improve its services and operations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Why Costco Stock Dropped Today

Lower discretionary spending could dent the company's profits in the coming quarters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Retailers Dollar General, Big Lots Report Weak Results; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Retailers Dollar General Corp. (DG) and Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) reported Thursday results for the third quarter, with profit at Dollar General increasing from last year, while Big Lots reported a sharply wider loss than last year. The bottom line at both the retailers missed analysts' estimates. In...
Business Insider

Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Also check this: Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains;...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
TheStreet

Stocks Dip Lower, Salesforce, Costco, Five Below And General Electric In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Drift Lower After Powell-Induced Rally. U.S. equity slipped lower Thursday, following on from one of the strongest rallies on Wall Street in months, as investors looked to a key inflation reading that could add weight to a long-awaited clarification on rate hikes from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Kroger raises sales forecast as grocery demand stays inflation resistant

(Reuters) -Kroger Co raised its annual same-store sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, riding on steady demand for groceries and household essentials despite higher prices. Shares of the U.S. supermarket chain, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Albertsons Cos Inc in a $25 billion deal, rose 3.1% in premarket trading.
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

Wendy's vs. Restaurant Brands International: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Restaurant Brands and Wendy's are both dividend-paying stocks in the fast food sector. Restaurant Brands shares yield 3.2% versus about 2.3% for Wendy's. Restaurant Brands has a longer and more consistent track record of growing its dividend, while Wendy's has grown its dividend at a faster rate over the past five years.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start

Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
HAWAII STATE
NASDAQ

ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

147K+
Followers
90K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy