ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJVsC_0jRANEYm00

After the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit over Wichita police's use of a gang list, the City of Wichita has spent more than $150,000 on the litigation. The parties face a Dec. 1 deadline to reach a settlement or proceed with depositions that would add to the cost. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021 , arguing that Wichita police target Black and Latino residents who are placed on the gang list with little or no evidence and subjected to severe consequences.

Kansas Reflector obtained a copy of the city’s contract with the Fisher, Patterson, Sayler and Smith law firm in Topeka, as well as monthly payments, through a Kansas Open Records Act request.

The city and organizations involved in the litigation face a Dec. 1 deadline to settle. Otherwise, the ACLU and Appleseed plan to proceed with a series of depositions that could significantly add to city expenses.

“Budgets are moral documents, and any money that is coming out of a government’s budget is money that could be spent on something else,” said Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas. “The goal is not to to make this an expensive, time-consuming process for the City of Wichita, or deprive the residents of Wichita of other services that they rightly deserve. It’s to hold law enforcement accountable.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Progeny, an advocacy group that describes itself as “a youth-adult partnership focused on reimagining the juvenile justice system and reinvestment into community-based alternatives.”

Wichita police officers have unilateral power to designate a resident as a gang member based on unreliable evidence or even without evidence, the organizations claim. Under police policy, residents may be placed on the list because of the color of clothing they wear, the people they know, the businesses they visit, or the neighborhood were they live. There is no way for an individual to challenge being placed on the list.

Individuals on the gang list are subjected to constant surveillance, harassment, and housing and employment discrimination. Those who are convicted of a crime face higher bond amounts, more severe probation and parole conditions, and longer sentences.

“I have gotten pulled over so many times with police using the gang list as an excuse to search my car — never receiving a ticket but constantly harassed,” Dante Bristow, a youth leader with Progeny, told Kansas Reflector in April 2021 .

The city’s population is 62.8% white, 17.2% Latino and 10.9% Black. For the gang list, 60% of individuals are Black, 25% Latino and 6% white.

Brett said the gang list policy is problematic because it is broad and vague; lacks due process; doesn’t let people know how they can conform their conduct to avoid being on the list; and being on the list has significant consequences.

“We are sympathetic to the idea that the Wichita Police Department has the interest in preventing gang violence within the city and that members of the Wichita community want to make sure that they are safe,” Brett said. “The problem is that the way it’s been used in practice has been overly inclusive, and that has come at the expense of residents’ constitutional rights. That’s why we brought the lawsuit.”

Records provided by the city show monthly invoices have added up to $150,679.68 since the start of the case, including $37,572.66 for November.

The contract pays hourly fees of $200 for top attorneys at the firm, $160 for associates, $90 for paralegals and $45 for clerks. Travel is billed at half the hourly rate, excluding travel between Topeka and Wichita.

The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 10

AP_001737.88b3a53f698a49a09df9bcb06572f9c9.0338
3d ago

The ACLU is the most anti American organization ever supported by by donations. If the Police cannot keep and use a gang list, which enables the Police to track associates, other rival gangs, drive by shootings, drug running, then tie the Police hands in another liberal attack defending criminals.

Reply
9
Gemini 82
3d ago

my son is currently placed on that list just because he is friends with known gang members it isn't right to just assume someone is a gang member without proof other than who they hang with and the fact that they are black or Latino. My son hangs with kids he has been friends with his whole life they didn't start off as gang members and he shouldn't be labeled as one just because he hangs with kids he has been friends with they have no proof of him being affiliated other than he was in pics with kids who are it's crazy to me. How these police just get away with things just because they are police labeling people doesn't mean they aren't human and making mistakes also.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Campos trial continued into 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man who is charged with abducting a woman in Wichita and then trying to kill her at Cheney State Park and wounding a child will be delayed until next year. According to a court filing signed by Judge Trish Rose on...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 13 years for 2017 murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 21-year-old Jeremiah Tate has been sentenced to over 13 years (165 months) in prison for the death of Nakari Moore. The Wichita native pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery of a law enforcement officer. He has been in custody since 2017 and will receive credit for that time served.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

New security devices arrive for Wichita high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New technology has started to arrive to help the Wichita school district enhance its security plans at its high schools. The Wichita Board of Education approved the purchase of OPENGATE screening devices for all WPS high schools at its meeting on Sept 12. On Friday, West High School will become the first Wichita school to use the screening devices.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Third person dies in Kansas, suspected fentanyl overdose

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy