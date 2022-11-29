ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 questions Mayor after fallout of the vetoing of Baltimore City Council pension bill

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Fox45 News is questioning Mayor Brandon Scott about his confidence in City Council President Nick Mosby and the mayor's comments on WBAL radio Thursday morning. These questions come after the fallout of the mayor's decision to veto the Baltimore City Council pension bill. That pension legislation would have reduced eligibility for the council's own lifetime benefits from 12 to 8 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Brandon Scott vetoes bill reducing pension requirements for Baltimore City Council

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he has "chosen to veto" a bill that would reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City Officials. The bill, rushed through city council after voters in Baltimore City approved term limits for elected officials, would have changed the tenure required to earn a pension from 12 years to eight.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders and experts weigh in on Mayor Scott's pension bill dilemma

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore City Council's council's controversial pension bill has many political pundits weighing in, including a former Baltimore mayor. It's happening, as we wait for current Mayor Brandon Scott to decide if this bill will live or die. All eyes are on the mayor in what...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor Scott orders barriers removed from the Roland Water Tower road

“It was good old-fashioned organizing,” according to the group that objected to the road closure, adding they learned of their success via an Afro story by ex-mayor Catherine Pugh. The barriers blocking the roadway at the Roland Water Tower have been removed by Mayor Brandon Scott following complaints that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns after report on deadly Stricker Street fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford has resigned, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott. The resignation comes the same day that a report was released on the vacant rowhome fire along Stricker Street. The report painfully details what happened at the scene of the fire in January and makes a slew of recommendations in the wake of the deaths of Baltimore Fire Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/Paramedic Kenny Lacayo.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report

WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Private company steps up to help Anne Arundel students without school bus

A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's Christmas parade set to go on this weekend after threat of postponement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers say the Mayor's Christmas parade is set to go on this weekend after the future of the parade was thrown into question. The city said last week that Baltimore City Police Department did not have enough officers to cover both the Mayor's Christmas parade and the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, which were scheduled for Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy