A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO