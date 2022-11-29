Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County highway director is cautious of consolidation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Tompkins County highways says operations would benefit from more money. Highway Director Jeff Smith is cautious of consolidation. For example, he says it would be hard to have fewer plow trucks. Smith adds funding for bridges has been more limited lately. In...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials aim to improve bus operations, GIAC gym
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Downtown bus operations, parking garage permits, and a gymnasium expansion are under consideration in Ithaca. City officials say the existing bus operations on East Green Street and East Seneca Street have little parking for pick-up and drop-off, and no shelter for passengers. Officials plan to spend up to $50,000 to review potential spots that would benefit bus riders. On Wednesday, the City Administration Committee voted in favor of the plans.
whcuradio.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
ithaca.com
Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses
The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
cnycentral.com
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
Cornell Daily Sun
Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options
Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
whcuradio.com
TCAT GM addresses service cuts, employee shortages
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has been announcing service cuts for the past few weeks. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He tells us they’re facing several problems. Vanderpool adds they have other shortages. Service cuts have been announced weekly since mid-October. FULL INTERVIEW: TCAT’s...
whcuradio.com
Sciarabba: Competition, rising costs forced Lansing Market to close
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The cost of labor and supplies, as well as lack of sales due to competition were the main culprits in the closing of Lansing Market. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said when he and his partners opened the business 11 years ago, the future looked promising.
Firefighters want to burn vacant homes on Micron’s future site in Clay
Clay, N.Y. -- Some of the 38 homes at the site of Micron Technology’s future $100 billion semiconductor factory in Clay may end up being burned to the ground. The Clay Fire Department has asked for permission to burn some of the homes on Burnet Road as a training exercise for its 35 volunteer firefighters. Onondaga County officials, who are making plans to demolish the homes to clear the land for Micron, say they are open to letting firefighters burn some of them.
whcuradio.com
Lansing Market announces closure in December
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Market will close. In a statement Tuesday, majority owner Andy Sciarabba blamed increasing competition for his decision to close the independent grocery store next month. Sciarabba added they’ve spent the last year and a half looking for a new buyer, but nothing materialized....
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
whcuradio.com
Tioga County urges residents to focus on stress management
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County aims to raise awareness about stress and seasonal depression. The county plans to proclaim December as ‘Stress Management and Seasonal Affective Disorder Month.’ Officials say the pandemic made people feel more depressed and isolated. They urge people to make time for hobbies and hang out with loved ones – including pets.
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Around 1,000 in Onondaga County without power, road closed, wind advisory in effect
Update 9:50 p.m. Wednesday: Only 18 power outages remain in Onondaga County, according to the National Grid. The power company is reporting no outages in Oswego and Madison counties. Update 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Power outages in Onondaga County are still affecting 117 customers with 92 affected customers in Syracuse. Oswego...
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
