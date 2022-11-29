ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

Lorena Brustie
3d ago

some one the landlords are slumlords and they're not providing safe and adequate care of the homes they out on Section 8 program, and they're not awarding deposit refunds, it's a shame some people need this assistance, but always no monitoring or repairs are being made to give the renters a safe and efficient environment, patch work has been done! THIS NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED 10 YEARS AGO!!!!THE ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR FROM SECTION 8/ HUD AND LANDLORDS..... DEPOSITS AND RENT ARE THE SAME AMOUNT!!! SHAME ON THIS....

michael reaves
3d ago

section 8 living is not glamorous or extravagant. many citizens need assistance. I'm good with the program if it is not abused.

NEW ORLEANS, LA

