ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

HBCU NFL report: For games of Nov. 24-28

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dW1D_0jRAMY4h00

This has been an NFL season where HBCU rookies and veterans have had a time in the spotlight. Detroit rookie James Houston gets his in this week’s HBCU NFL report.

The first-year linebacker out of Jackson State was taken in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Lions. He played in his first game of the season in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston played only six defensive snaps but posted two sacks of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen in the 28-25 Detroit loss.

The Lions PR department says it’s the first time in history a rookie has posted two sacks in his first NFL game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWcLw_0jRAMY4h00

HBCU NFL Report: The James Houston file

For JSU, Houston posted 16.5 sacks a year ago. He finished second in the SWAC and the FCS. His sack total was only behind Buck Buchannan Award winner Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (19 sacks).

On Thursday, he also recovered a fumble on special teams. He showed some of the same explosiveness and relentlessness he displayed for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at JSU on Thursday.

HBCU NFL Report: Houston on the move

The Lions elevated Houston from the practice squad, where he has languished all season, for Thursday’s game. On Monday, he was promoted to the Lions’ active roster.

Here’s a video of his first sack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gzXC_0jRAMY4h00
James Houston gets his maiden NFL takedown, sacking Buffalo QB Josh Allen.

Here’s a video look at the second sack as he chased and ran down Allen.

In his postgame interview , Houston said this is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. He also said it is a continuation of his play at Jackson State.

HBCU NFL REPORT: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For games of November 24 – 28, 2022

DEFENSE

– # 59 JAMES HOUSTON , OLB, Detroit (1st season, JACKSON STATE ) – In his first NFL action, Houston had two solo tackles, both sacks for -16 yards on defense, and a special teams’ fumble recovery on a kickoff return in the Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo. He played just five (6%) defensive snaps and ten (38%) on special teams.

OFFENSE

– #60 NICK LEVERETT , OL, Tampa Bay (2nd season, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL ) – Leverett started at left guard in Bucs 23-17 loss to Cleveland. The Bucs’ rushed for 96 yards and passed for 246 yards with two TDs while giving up three sacks. Leverett was in on all 69 offensive plays (100%) and three (10%) plays on special teams.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, NY Giants (5th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – In 28-20 loss to Dallas, Gillan punted four times for 193 yards (48.3-yard average, 38.3-yard net). He had two touchbacks and one punt downed inside the 20. Gillan had a long punt of 49 yards. He was in on eight (35%) special teams’ plays.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

# 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD , OT, Miami (10th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Armstead started at left tackle for the Dolphins in their 30-15 win over Houston. Miami rushed for 66 yards and one TD and passed for 305 yards and a TD while surrendering five sacks. Armstead only played 37 offensive snaps (49%). According to team reports, Armstead suffered a strained pectoral injury during the game that will cause him to miss some time.

#12 KHADAREL HODGE , WR, Atlanta (6th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In 19-13 loss to Washington, Hodge did not have a stat while playing eight (14%) of the Falcons’ offensive plays and 15 (62%) of the special teams’ plays.

– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OT, Houston (4th season, ALABAMA STATE – Howard started at right tackle in 30-15 loss to Miami. The Texans rushed for 36 yards and one TD and passed for 215 yards and one TD. The Texans offensive line gave up five sacks fo -41 yards. Howard played all 61 (100%) offensive plays and one (3%) of the plays on special teams..

– #78 TRENT SCOTT , OT, Pittsburgh (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Scott did not play in 24-17 win over Indianapolis.

– # JA’TYRE CARTER , OL, Chicago (1st season, SOUTHERN ) – Carter was not active in 31-10 loss to Miami.

DEFENSE

– #23 JOSHUA WILLIAMS , DB, Kansas City (1st season, FAYETTEVILLE STATE ) – Williams started at defensive back in the Chiefs’ 26 10 win over the LA Rams and had one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and a pass break-up. Williams logged all 54 (100%) of the defensive plays and 14 (58%) of the special teams’ plays.

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON , DB, Arizona (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Hamilton started at cornerback in 25-24 loss to the LA Chargers and was credited with five solo tackles and one pass defended. Hamilton  was in on 61 (92%) of the defensive plays and three (11%) on special teams.

– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Started at defensive tackle in 40-33 win over Green Bay and finished with one solo tackle and two assists. Hargrave was in on 31 (63%) of the defensive snaps and six (19%) of the special teams’ snaps.

– #36 DANNY JOHNSON , DB, Washington, (5th season, SOUTHERN ) – In 19-13 win over Atlanta, Johnson did not register a stat after playing 10 (42%) of the special teams’ snaps.

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (6th season, ALBANY STATE ) – Started at nose tackle in 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh Monday night and finished with one solo tackle. Stewart was in on 49 (71%) of the defensive plays and and 11 plays (42%) on special teams.

– #14 DECOBIE DURANT , DB, LA Rams (1st season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 26-10 loss to Kansas City, Durant did not have a stat in three (12%) special teams’ plays.

– #41 MARKQUESE BELL , DB, Dallas (1st season, FLORIDA A&M ) – Bell was not active in 28-20 Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants.

– #47 DESHAUN DIXON , LB, Jacksonville (1st season, NORFOLK STATE ) – Dixon was inactive in 28-27 win over Baltimore.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #45 JOE THOMAS , LB, Chicago (8th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Thomas started at linebacker but did not have a stat in the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the New York Jets.  He played eight plays (13%) on defense and 22 (92%) on special teams.

The post HBCU NFL report: For games of Nov. 24-28 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' New Photo Is Going Viral On Thursday

Over the past few weeks, Deion Sanders has been in demand by several different collegiate programs. He's already been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, but that's just the beginning. Both Cincinnati and South Florida are reportedly interested in Sanders as well. Of course, Jackson State would loved him...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Peacock Classic 2022: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor, live stream info and game preview

Two of men’s college basketball’s elite programs are set to face off when the No. 6 Baylor Bears and No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the inaugural “Peacock Classic” Friday night. The game marks a rematch of the highly-anticipated 2021 NCAA National Championship Game, and the Zags will certainly look to get some revenge after Baylor ended their bid at an undefeated season.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot

It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
WASHINGTON, DC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy