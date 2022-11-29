The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Business of the Year and Tourism Person of the Year. The Chamber recognizes a business of the year for their Chamber involvement, community involvement and economic impact area. Two businesses will be recognized – one large and one small. Nomination forms are being accepted through December 14th. The New Ulm Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for the New Ulm Tourism Person of the Year, an award designated to an individual, couple or organization who have made a significant and long-term contribution to the economic health of New Ulm through their involvement in the field of tourism by attracting travelers to visit and explore New Ulm. Nominations for that will be accepted through December 20. Nomination forms can be found at new ulm dot com or you can pick up a paper copy at the Chamber Office. Winners will be recognized at the Chamber annual meeting on January 26th.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO