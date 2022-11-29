Read full article on original website
Bruce “Eddie” Timmerman Jr.
Bruce “Eddie” Timmerman Jr., age 73, of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, November 30th at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Monday, December 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Soldiers Rest Section of the New Ulm City Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-6 pm on Sunday, Dec 4th and continue from 10-11 am on Monday, Dec. 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
POSTAL STAMP TO COMMEMORATE SPRINGFIELD’S NATIVITY PAGEANT
If you are mailing Christmas cards and letters this year, you have a chance to place a part of Springfield on the envelope. The Springfield Area Nativity Theater Association is offering a stamp commemorating the Springfield Nativity Pageant. The stamp is a silhouette of shepherds witnessing the birth of Jesus. If you want a stamp, you are to send a self-addressed stamped envelope or postcard placed in a larger envelope and send it to Postmaster Box 9998, Springfield,, 56087. Cards and letters bearing the pageant stamp will be mailed out on December 9th. The pageant takes place in Springfield December 9 and 10.
CHAMBER ACCEPTING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AND TOURISM PERSON OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS
The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Business of the Year and Tourism Person of the Year. The Chamber recognizes a business of the year for their Chamber involvement, community involvement and economic impact area. Two businesses will be recognized – one large and one small. Nomination forms are being accepted through December 14th. The New Ulm Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for the New Ulm Tourism Person of the Year, an award designated to an individual, couple or organization who have made a significant and long-term contribution to the economic health of New Ulm through their involvement in the field of tourism by attracting travelers to visit and explore New Ulm. Nominations for that will be accepted through December 20. Nomination forms can be found at new ulm dot com or you can pick up a paper copy at the Chamber Office. Winners will be recognized at the Chamber annual meeting on January 26th.
