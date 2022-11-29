A Kennett man faces felony drug charges in Stoddard County. On Friday November 18, 2022, Stoddard County Deputy Ryan Vincent conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Lee Foley on State Highway 25 near Advance for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Foley was found to be in possession of about 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth, 2 chocolate bars containing “magic mushrooms,” and pills which were determined to be a controlled substance. Foley was arrested and booked into the Stoddard County Jail where he is currently being housed with no bond for 1st-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 Grams or less of marijuana.

STODDARD COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO