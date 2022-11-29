Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
neareport.com
JPD busts up bicycle theft operation
Authorities busted up an illegal operation involving thousands of dollars of stolen bicycles recently in Jonesboro. On November 22, Investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Officers with the Brookland Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in Brookland as a result of an investigation that began at Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Paragould police issue warning following violent crime
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
Kait 8
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
neareport.com
Package theft caught on video in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – No one likes a thief but especially as the holidays approach. The Jonesboro Police Department took a report this week detailing a theft of packages stolen off a victim’s front porch. What’s worse is, the packages contained items for children (Super Mario DLX Bowsers Airship playset, and Super Mario bedding).
Kait 8
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man charged with shooting a man in 2019 and killing a dog is on the run after he ‘walked away’ from a court hearing Tuesday. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, was in court for the 2019 shooting incident on State Street when he left the court proceedings.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
whiterivernow.com
Four people killed in Craighead County highway accident
Arkansas State Police say four people died Thursday afternoon in Bono after the vehicle they were in crossed the highway, struck the front of one vehicle, and collided with another. According to the fatality report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock, was driving a 2021 Hyundai southbound on U.S....
Kait 8
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family. Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated. According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served...
neareport.com
Four people perish in Bono crash
Bono, Ark. – Four people are dead including a minor after a terrible traffic accident Thursday in Bono. It happened at 5:45 PM on December 1 on US 63 south of Bono, the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary says. A 2021 Hyundai was traveling south. At the same time, a 2018 Jeep was traveling north.
Kait 8
Porch Pirates on the prowl
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep. In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches. “More irreplaceable or harder to get back or...
neareport.com
Traffic stop leads to felony charges for wanted man
Jonesboro, Ark. – A traffic stop last week in Jonesboro resulted in a man with a warrant for his arrest facing a list of new charges including several felonies. Around 9:45 PM on Thursday, November 24, JPD Officer Evan Henry noticed a silver 2012 Chevy Equinox pull into an apartment complex in the area of Stratford Drive and W. Matthews. After a “very short period of time,” the vehicle pulled back out and left.
kzimksim.com
Kennett man faces drug charges in Stoddard County
A Kennett man faces felony drug charges in Stoddard County. On Friday November 18, 2022, Stoddard County Deputy Ryan Vincent conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Lee Foley on State Highway 25 near Advance for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Foley was found to be in possession of about 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth, 2 chocolate bars containing “magic mushrooms,” and pills which were determined to be a controlled substance. Foley was arrested and booked into the Stoddard County Jail where he is currently being housed with no bond for 1st-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 Grams or less of marijuana.
Kait 8
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Kait 8
Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address. Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
