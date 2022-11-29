Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
GOAL Digital Academy announces honor roll for Newark & Mount Vernon students
NEWARK — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Festival of Trees coming December 1-4
MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead First Presbyterian Church has been working on hand-crafted tree ornaments for the Morrow County Festival of Trees this coming weekend. Presbyterian Committee member Kim Porter said 15 other trees will also be beautifully decorated for the festival December 1-4. The trees have been donated by area businesses and organizations.
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Skiing near Cleveland: Prices, amenities, new features at 14 resorts in Ohio, surrounding states
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Skier visits soared during the pandemic, as Americans gravitated outside for entertainment. Now, as the pandemic wanes and life gets back to normal, it’s unclear whether the sport can retain its new followers. Ski resorts sure are going to try. Close to Cleveland, ski parks this...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.
Knox Pages
Richard "Rick" C. McKee
Richard Carl McKee, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at Mt Carmel East Hospital, in Columbus. Rick was born March 13, 1954 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert Earl and Margie Maxine {Edgar} McKee. To plant a tree in memory of Richard McKee as a living...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Robbery takes place in Mount Gilead
MOUNT GILEAD- The Village of Mount Gilead Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened at Kroger in Mount Gilead on Monday evening, November 28, at around 8:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post from the police department’s Facebook page, Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey stated there was...
Knox Pages
Tom Marshall resigns as Utilities Director
MOUNT VERNON – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon, the city stated in a Friday afternoon press release. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of the Water Treatment Plant and handling its lime residuals to rehabilitating the plant’s clarifiers and replacing dilapidated lime silos.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
