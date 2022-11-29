INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and temperatures well below freezing as we wrap the month of November. The high temperature for Wednesday will go down in the books as 60° even though we haven’t been out of the mid 30s since daybreak! This is a result of a warm air mass that kept us in the low 60s until around 1am. At this point, a strong cold front swept the state from west to east and plummeted temperatures to the upper 20s by sunrise. The feels-like temperatures dropped a full 50° in just 8 hours overnight! Those feels like temps were in the 7-17 degree range this morning.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO