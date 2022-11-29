ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Catalent cutting jobs in Bloomington as vaccine demand drops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The pharmaceutical company Catalent is cutting jobs in Bloomington “to match current demands,” a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The Herald Times reports Catalent is cutting 405 Bloomington jobs. The spokesperson said Catalent’s Bloomington facility produced vaccines during the pandemic and added personnel “at an...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Report raises concerns over availability of affording housing in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report is raising concerns over the availability of affordable housing in Indiana. According to the report, put together by the Student Policy Network for Prosperity Indiana, about 87% of Indiana households making $35,000 or less are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they have to spend more than 30% of their income on rent, and that number is rising as rent prices continue to increase.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Gusty winds with a Friday warm-up

INDIANAPOLIS – Windy and slightly warmer heading into Friday. A wind advisory is out for portions of Central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, as rain quickly passes through late Friday. Quick rain chance. Friday night into Saturday morning will bring brief rain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cold close to November

We’ve really flipped the switch from very mild conditions on Tuesday to cold, blustery conditions on Wednesday. The thermometer reached 62° in Indianapolis on Tuesday. At midnight Wednesday morning, we were still near 60°. However, in the matter of a few short hours, temperatures tumbled into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills out the door Wednesday morning are in the teens. Be sure to bundle up as we won’t improve much into the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Governor Eric Holcomb in hospital with pneumonia, ‘responding well’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a Tweet from his official account. The Governor went to the doctor on Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, the tweeted statement said. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia and taken to the hospital, but is doing well.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man, nephew arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Indiana man and his nephew were arrested on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot. Dale Huttle...
CROWN POINT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cold start to December, rain chances return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front brought cold temperatures Wednesday and they are sticking around for your Thursday. Temperatures do rebound as we head into Friday but we will continue to ride the rollercoaster into the beginning of next week. Bundle up out the door. We are starting off with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mike Braun to run for Indiana governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Braun will make a run at Indiana’s highest office. The U.S. senator filed paperwork Wednesday morning signaling his intent to run for Indiana governor. The move would open up a Senate seat in 2024. Politico first reported about the filing. “Mike Braun has filed his...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Cool and windy wrap to November

INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and temperatures well below freezing as we wrap the month of November. The high temperature for Wednesday will go down in the books as 60° even though we haven’t been out of the mid 30s since daybreak! This is a result of a warm air mass that kept us in the low 60s until around 1am. At this point, a strong cold front swept the state from west to east and plummeted temperatures to the upper 20s by sunrise. The feels-like temperatures dropped a full 50° in just 8 hours overnight! Those feels like temps were in the 7-17 degree range this morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person killed in shooting on south side

A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police help free semi driver who hit I-465 guardrail

INDIANAPOLIS – Police helped a driver out of a wrecked semi after a crash Friday morning on Indy’s northeast side. Indiana State Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a semi driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through the guardrail on I-465 between East 56th Street and East 71st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Shelbyville man

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 69-year-old from Shelbyville. Police said William Larson is a white male who is 6 feet tall and 198 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Larson was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans and driving a silver 2018 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 151ADS.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Road rage shootings increase

Road rage shootings increase in last few weeks around Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in east side shooting

IMPD investigates a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the Covert Robbery Unit started its investigation on December 21 after a series of business robberies. The investigation developed 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders as a suspect in the cases.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

