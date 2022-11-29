From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Hoosier Township for a report of a disturbance. When deputies arrived and made contact with the subject, the subject retrieved a loaded crossbow and pointed it at the deputies. The Sheriff’s Office spent several hours on scene and made several attempts to safely apprehend the subject but was unable to get the subject out of the residence.

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO