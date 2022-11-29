Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man arrested in Danville for firing shots at house, hitting one person
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
vincennespbs.org
Counterfeit money passed in Farmersburg
Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the community’s help. The Farmersburg Police Department needs help identifying an individual. They say on Wednesday a man entered a local business and used an estimated $900 in counterfeit money. The suspect was seen wearing a balaclava-style mask, green jacket, black ripped...
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
WTHI
ISP identifies officer and suspect involved in fatal police action shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed and the officer involved in a Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute. The shooting happened as police responded to a call at a house on 1644 1st Avenue around 11:30. According to Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police Officer...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old James Robey of Effingham for a Jasper County warrant for contempt of court for failure to appear/pay. James posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Jenilee Arnold of Alton, Il for possession of adult use...
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Report Of Disturbance, Suspect In Custody
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Hoosier Township for a report of a disturbance. When deputies arrived and made contact with the subject, the subject retrieved a loaded crossbow and pointed it at the deputies. The Sheriff’s Office spent several hours on scene and made several attempts to safely apprehend the subject but was unable to get the subject out of the residence.
wglt.org
Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign
Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
Police: Another teen arrested after new Urbana High School threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old student at Urbana High School is under arrest after Urbana Police officials said she sent a new string of threatening emails to the school this week. Lieutenant Mike Cervantes said school staff members started receiving the emails on Monday and continued receiving them through Wednesday. He explained that the […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
wjbc.com
Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
vincennespbs.org
25newsnow.com
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Vernon J. Hatton of Effingham for a Coles County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Vernon posted $175 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old John W. Ward of Newton for retail theft. John was taken to...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
