Read full article on original website
Related
Is The New Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?
Taking a step up from the standard Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra comes with some great perks — so long as you're willing to shell out the premium cash.
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
The best Apple Watch apps in 2022
These are the best Apple Watch apps for getting the most out of your smartwatch.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
What Is That Red Dot on Your Apple Watch—and How Do You Get Rid of It?
You’re checking the time on your Apple Watch when you see it: a small, red dot at the top of the screen. Where did it come from, and what does it mean? Like the orange and green dots on iPhones, the red dot on an Apple Watch is an indicator that gives you important information about your Apple device. It means you have unread notifications that you may want to look at.
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shortage leads to massive delays
Just in time for the holidays, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipping delays mean getting one in the immediate future will be very difficult. This is according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tweeted that fourth-quarter iPhone shipments are down by 15-20 million units. That is 20 million units that hungry buyers can’t gobble up.
9to5Mac
You can now share your car key in Apple Wallet with Android users, starting with Google Pixel
If you happen to be an owner of one of the very few cars on the market with Car Key support, you are now able to share that car key credential with non-iPhone users for the first time. Apple is working with the IETF and industry members to standardize cross-platform...
9to5Mac
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
Apple Watch Ultra users just got a great free upgrade that divers will love
A new app will turn the flagship Apple Watch into a fully-fledged diving computer
Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s SOS via Satellite feature saves stranded Alaska man
Apple’s new Emergency SOS feature has only been out for a couple of weeks, but it’s already been credited with rescuing a stranded Alaska man. A Daily Dispatch report from the Alaska State Troopers details the use of the Emergency SOS feature after the man became stranded. Traveling...
knowtechie.com
Google Play reveals its most popular apps and games of 2022
The Best of Play awards for 2022 have been announced, celebrating the top apps on Google’s Play Store. Google Play celebrates some of the platform’s most popular apps every year. The annual Best of Play awards looks at apps and games across different devices and genres, highlighting the year’s best apps.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chimes when you send and receive a message.
Flying Magazine
Gifting a Pilot Watch – Gift Guide 2022
When shopping for the perfect watch—whether it is a gift for yourself or you’re shopping for a pilot—there are many things to consider before you make the purchase. Are you looking for a digital watch with all the latest features and functionality, or are you looking for a statement piece inspired by an historic aircraft? In this gift guide, we’ll show you some of our favorites in both categories that would make excellent gifts for pilots.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s Crash Detection feature triggers false 911 calls from skiers
A recent report from KSL explains how Apple’s new Crash Detection feature triggers unwanted 911 calls. Dispatchers in Summit County, Utah, have received an influx of Crash Detection calls, but most aren’t related to car accidents. Instead, the alert goes off while people are skiing at nearby ski...
Comments / 0