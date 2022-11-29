Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio improved to having most all counties designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Counties now yellow that were designated red for high COVID-19 spread a week ago include Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain. Cuyahoga, Geauga,...
WKYC
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Cleveland firefighter’s death leads Ohio lawmakers to seek tougher penalties for vehicular homicide: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio intensifies effort to control invasive plants in state forest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bush honeysuckle and tree of heaven are currently two major species of concern in the state forests. That's why the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is making an effort to control the spread. Bush honeysuckle limits growth on the crops, including abandoned...
Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio
EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Skiing near Cleveland: Prices, amenities, new features at 14 resorts in Ohio, surrounding states
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Skier visits soared during the pandemic, as Americans gravitated outside for entertainment. Now, as the pandemic wanes and life gets back to normal, it’s unclear whether the sport can retain its new followers. Ski resorts sure are going to try. Close to Cleveland, ski parks this...
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
cleveland19.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat Saturday as a strong cold front tracks through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be rolling through the area Saturday morning. Warming will take place today in advance of it. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. The wind will begin to increase out of the south this afternoon....
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Public health alert issued for summer sausage after plastic bits found in packages
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert because of concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available...
scriptype.com
National Park receives $14 million to improve towpath trail, railroad
Cuyahoga Valley National Park has received approximately $14 million through the Great American Outdoors Act to assure continued access to recreational experiences in CVNP. The project will stabilize the riverbank at sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion threatens the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad tracks. Work is expected to begin in October and continue through early 2025. Updates, including any necessary short-term closures, will be posted on the park website.
27 First News
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
