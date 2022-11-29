ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk City Council considers selling historic homes, police and fire museum on Freemason Street

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmZPk_0jRAKlO000
The Willoughby-Baylor House, at 601 Freemason Street, is seen in downtown Norfolk on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A trio of city-owned historic homes in Norfolk’s downtown area have become increasingly difficult for the city to maintain. So, Norfolk City Council members are debating whether to put them up for sale to avoid costly repairs.

“The question that we have to answer is whether we love it or list it,” Mayor Kenny Alexander said.

Council members were asked to weigh in on the potential sale of the residences known as the Willoughby-Baylor House, the Moses-Meyers House and the Taylor-Whittle House — all three of which were built in the 1790s on Freemason Street — as well as the Norfolk Police & Fire Museum at an October council meeting. A majority of council members said they were in favor of putting them on the market.

City Manager Chip Filer said the homes “are starting to run up against some issues of repair and disrepair.”

The maintenance and restoration of the properties aren’t high priorities for the city when compared to the outsize needs of public schools, libraries and road improvements, Deputy City Manager Catheryn Whitesell said.

“My concern is that these buildings will never compete really well in our (capital improvement plan) when we look at the needs of schools, libraries, rec centers and roads. These keep falling to the bottom,” Whitesell said.

The city’s historic homes committee is also “leaning” toward selling the homes, Whitesell said. She noted that all three have deed restrictions that could impact what can be done with them if they are sold.

A majority of council members indicated they would support selling the four properties, which are individually worth between $1.1 million and $1.8 million. The repairs on one of the homes is estimated at more than $2 million.

Vice Mayor Martin Thomas said “it’s a shame” the homes “are just sitting there.”

“We should sell them to someone who can give them some love,” Thomas said.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who lives in a house built in 1905, said she knows from experience that renovating old homes can be extremely expensive.

“I think at this point, we’ve not been able to be successful with these,” McClellan said. “I would definitely lean towards putting them out in the marketplace with some restrictions and see what happens.”

Councilwoman Danica Royster said that while the homes are beautiful, the money needed to renovate them should be reallocated toward public safety, libraries and recreation centers.

All three homes, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places, became city property in the 1970s.

The Taylor-Whittle House, a two-story brick, federal-style building constructed in 1791, was the home of a Norfolk mayor in the late 1700s. It later served as headquarters for the Norfolk Historical Society and the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach until 2011, when the city deemed it structurally unsafe and told both organizations to move out.

The house, vacant for more than a decade, is valued at $1.1 million but needs an estimated $2 million in repairs.

Whitesell called it a “true fixer-upper.”

The Willoughby-Baylor House, a three-story brick townhouse built in 1794, is in need of minor repairs such as painting, paving and fencing work. It’s valued at $1.1 million. It was last used as a gallery space by the Chrysler Museum.

The Moses-Myers House was built in 1792 and was home to the Myers family for more than 130 years. The Myers family members were the first permanent Jewish-American residents in the Norfolk area, according to the Chrysler Museum website. The museum currently holds tours of the house on weekends.

The Norfolk Police & Fire Museum was initially constructed in 1999 as a visitor center for the MacArthur Center. It’s valued at $1.6 million and requires $150,000 in repairs, including window and carpet upgrades. The museum has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitesell said the city is looking for a new home for the museum because it wasn’t “getting great foot traffic” at its current location.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 8

Glenn Miller
2d ago

I worked many hours at both the Moses Myers and Willoughby Baylor house. Worked for Chrysler museum for 16 years they are both beautiful homes inside and out. Norfolk needs to get there head's out backsides on this. Don't destroy our history.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge to decide fate of Scotty Quixx in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Lawyers for the City of Norfolk and Scotty Quixx appeared in Norfolk Circuit Court this week for an injunction hearing. The hearing comes about two months after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the business’ conditional use permit (CUP) amid allegations that the owners weren’t properly reporting their sales.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Gloves and Socks for the Homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy