EXCLUSIVE: Jon Kanak has been promoted to Head of Film & Television Literary at the full-service music and talent management firm, Activist Artists Management. Kanak came to Activist as a Literary Manager in October of 2018 and has since then helped to expand the company’s literary and production department. In his new role, he will continue representing writers and directors, while packaging film and television projects that Activist produces. He continues to be based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, reporting to the company’s Founding Partners. “Jon has played a significant role in the growth of our film and literary business, whether...

2 DAYS AGO