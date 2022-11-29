Read full article on original website
EIBWC Podcast: How Brands Can Win Big in the Creator Economy
What is the creator economy, and why should you care? If you’re a marketer, you better care. Especially if you want to reach younger audiences. On this week’s episode of Everything Is Better With Creators, we have a roundtable discussion with three queens of the algorithm: creators Coco Mocoe, and YesJulz, and Whalar’s vp of creative strategy Lizzy Bilasano.
Acast Launches Self-Serve Platform to Get Brands of All Budgets Running Podcast Ads
Podcast platform Acast has made its self-serve ad platform widely available to all advertisers, including those running campaigns as low as $250, ahead of an uncertain economic climate. The tool has been running for two months, available for just 100 of Acast’s ad customers, and is already seeing early signs of success.
Activist Artists Management Elevates Jon Kanak To Head Of Film & Television Literary
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Kanak has been promoted to Head of Film & Television Literary at the full-service music and talent management firm, Activist Artists Management. Kanak came to Activist as a Literary Manager in October of 2018 and has since then helped to expand the company’s literary and production department. In his new role, he will continue representing writers and directors, while packaging film and television projects that Activist produces. He continues to be based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, reporting to the company’s Founding Partners. “Jon has played a significant role in the growth of our film and literary business, whether...
Look Ahead With Elevate: Future of Shopping
With the holiday season in full swing—and many people starting their shopping as early as August—Adweek explored the latest trends during Elevate: Future of Shopping. The Nov. 16 event explored trends like livestreams, social commerce and BNPL (buy now, pay later). Executives from brands like Klarna, Amazon and Kroger were on hand to lend their predictions for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
Ugg's Feel House Evolves From PR Stunt to 'Crucial' Marketing Strategy
If there’s such thing as an emotional support brand, Ugg would fit the bill. The California-based brand—known for its shearling boots and cozy apparel—stepped up its comfort game with Ugg Feel House, a hybrid experiential and retail concept designed to cater to both a community of creatives and young, fashion-forward consumers unfamiliar with the brand’s full assortment.
Spotify’s 2022 ‘Wrapped’ Curates Listeners' Personality Through Their Favorite Tunes
Audio streaming platform Spotify unveiled this year’s Spotify Wrapped Wednesday, and it is highlighting Latin artist Bad Bunny as this year’s most streamed artist globally on the platform through a video campaign. It’s Bad Bunny’s third consecutive year as the most-streamed artist globally, marking the first time any...
Tools of the Trade: Taylor Panconi of Glow
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Issa Rae's HOORAE Media Partners With Walmart to Support Black Content Creators
Producer, actress and recent Beacon Award recipient Issa Rae has been a relentless advocate for inclusivity on her own crews and through her partnerships with brands including American Express and Google. She is continuing her focus on providing opportunities for marginalized creatives by working with Walmart to launch the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program.
Audible Names Susan Jurevics as First Global Brand Chief in Push to Unlock 'Next Level' Growth
With the audiobook market set to hit $35.05 billion by 2030 and a podcast explosion that simply won’t quit, Amazon wants your ears. That’s why the business has appointed Susan Jurevics to oversee global brand strategy for its listening platform Audible. Jurevics joined the company in 2019 to...
Hive: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Posts
By default, Hive allows all users to comment on other users’ posts on the social networking platform. However, people have the option to change who is allowed to comment on their posts. Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your posts in the Hive...
Celebrities Are the Ticket to a Memorable Super Bowl Ad
The Super Bowl has become a high stakes wager for brands looking to market during a premier sporting event. In exchange for Fox’s 2023 asking price of $7 million per 30-second slot, advertisers can hit an audience that averages more than 100 million people. Last year’s Super Bowl drew an estimated 208 million viewers.
Charming Kendra Scott Ad Wants to Help Men Buy Better Gifts This Holiday Season
When it comes to the holiday season, we’re constantly bombarded with advertising about all types of gifts. From loved ones to coworkers to friends, it can be overwhelming to keep track of who to gift what. For some male consumers, the struggle of finding a gift and avoiding last-minute purchases seems unavoidable .
YouTube Names Amazon Super Bowl Spot Its Top Ad for 2022
The Mind Reader Super Bowl ad from Amazon took home the crown as YouTube’s top ad for 2022. Google creative director Maria Perazzo said in a blog post Thursday, “Creative is more important than ever and becoming much more relevant to performance advertising. On YouTube, brands are crafting content that viewers don’t want to stop watching—layered with practical and beautifully visualized product details and differentiators. Taking the concept of ‘brandformance’ to a new level—an updated strategy well suited for the non-linear media world, where optimization is about adding function to great storytelling to drive action, without killing the creative.”
Thursday Stir
-Heritage boot and clothing company Wolverine is honoring those who work hard at its Michigan distribution center, when orders multiply. The campaign, done with creative production house Live Tribe, showcase those in the warehouse, on the delivery route and everywhere in-between to make holiday wishes come true. Visit the Wolverine blog to read the stories of those making the holidays brighter for Wolverine wearers.
Netflix Could Bring Glass Onion Back to Theaters
While the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has ended, it’s possible the film could return to theaters. Variety reports Netflix is considering a re-release of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel following the film’s debut on the streamer. Initially, Netflix was steadfast in...
How Ben Affleck Aims to Do the Opposite of Netflix
Ben Affleck has some ideas for the launch of his new production studio Artists Equity. One of them is to do to the opposite of Netflix’s “assembly line process.”. He said at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit that Netflix’s approach, which results in hundreds of titles per year, makes it “impossible” to produce a lot of high-quality content.
Spotify: How to View Your Spotify Wrapped for 2022
Audio streaming platform Spotify launched its Wrapped program for 2022, allowing users to view stats about their listening habits over the past year. Our guide will show you how to view your 2022 Wrapped within the Spotify mobile application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Spotify app on iOS.
Snap, New Balance Team Up on Holiday Gifting Concierge Lens
New Balance tapped Snap Inc.’s augmented reality technology and voiceML speech recognition technology to recommend the right accessories, apparel and footwear as gifts for people Snapchatters perceive as Explorers, Homebodies, Runners or Style Seekers. The two companies combined on the Holiday Gifting Concierge lens, which will be available through...
Netflix Knows It Left Millions on the Table Over Glass Onion Release
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has admitted the streamer left “lots” of money on the table with the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the film’s release was always about drumming up buzz to increase the streamer’s subscribers. “It’s a promotional tactic...
Pluto TV: What’s Coming December 2022
Pluto TV is getting into the holiday spirit with its programming for the month of December. The streaming platform offers nine holiday-themed channels, including Vevo Holiday, Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime, Hallmark Movies, Pluto TV Christmas, Crackling Fireplace and Holiday Lights. For non-holiday fare, Pluto is also rolling out more...
