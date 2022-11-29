ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Goose Launches New Glitter Sneakers & More in Sparkling Holiday ’22 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Golden Goose is elevating the slit factor for the 2022 holiday season — thanks, in part, to its new holiday campaign.

Released over Instagram , the occasion finds the collegiate-meets-grunge brand’s nonchalant spin placed across a range of holiday attire, including sequined and velvet suits, knitwear and accessories in a range of tonal gray, black and brown hues. Naturally, its selection is rounded out with its signature sneakers – including staple white leather versions of its popular Ball Star and Sky-Star styles, crafted from white leather with a lightly-worn finish.

During its holiday campaign, Golden Goose is also spotlighting reworked versions of its staple shoes. One such style within the campaign is its Super-Star sneakers — the low-top, lace-up style that kick-started a movement towards its distressed footwear. In this instance, the brand’s $625 Super-Stars are given a glamorous holiday makeover with dark silver-hued uppers embellished with glitter, accented by metallic light purple heel tabs, white soles and laces. Brown suede paneling and leather stars add a grungy finish to the sparkly pair.

Golden Goose’s holiday campaign launch is part of its ongoing holiday collection, which includes collegiate-inspired suiting, apparel, bags and — naturally — plenty of sneakers and boots in a range of colors and embellishments. You can discover more, as well as the brand’s new ongoing drops, on Golden Goose’s website .

The brand’s holiday launch follows a runaway year for Golden Goose, which has included the release of its 100% vegan Mid-Stardan sneakers and Yatay sneakers crafted from biodegradable and animal-free materials. Golden Goose has also increased its social media usage, releasing a “Golden Look” styling video series with famed editor Jim Moore. Recently, it’s also debuted its “Golden TV’s Sketch Yourself” series, where artists redesign Golden Goose sneakers with their own artwork.

PHOTOS: Discover Golden Goose’s Bonpoint collaboration in the gallery.

