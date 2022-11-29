ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Family YMCA finishes new pickleball courts

By Michael Karlis
 3 days ago
Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
Thousand Oaks Family YMCA on Monday celebrated the opening of new pickleball and tennis courts.

With the expansion, the Northside location now has 10 permanent pickleball courts and eight tennis courts, according to YMCA officials. New pickleball leagues are slated to begin later this year.

YMCA officials said they want the new pickleball courts and leagues to make the game — among the
fastest-growing sports in the nation — more accessible to the general public. The activity is best described as a combination of tennis, ping pong and racketball

Other than its Thousand Oaks location, San Antonio's YMCA also offers pickle ball at its Potranco and Schertz locations, according to the organization's website .

