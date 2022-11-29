WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.

