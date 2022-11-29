ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects.  Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, 2 Men Accused in Northern Virginia Cash for Gold Scheme

Three people accused of intimidating a man and forcing him to drain his bank accounts in Fairfax County, Virginia, in October likely committed similar crimes, police say, and authorities are asking for any other victims to come forward. A man was driving on Interstate 495 on Saturday, Oct. 29 when...
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
SEE IT: Fairfax Co. murder suspect Kyjuan Trott-McLean arrested after pursuit

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The manhunt for a murder suspect and months-long fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous came to an end Thursday after a brief pursuit, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The chase ended in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, police said.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
