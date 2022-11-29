Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
WJLA
Jury finds FBI agent not guilty in shooting of panhandler on Metro train in Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A jury has found FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia not guilty on all four criminal counts in the December 2020 shooting of a man, later identified as a panhandler, following a "verbal exchange" on a Red Line train in Bethesda, Maryland. It took the jury...
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video released of FBI agent charged with shooting man on Metro
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released video of violence on a Red Line Metro train two years ago shows additional details of a shooting by an FBI agent near Medical Center station in Bethesda. Montgomery County prosecutors charged Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, in the December 2020 shooting on the...
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
NBC Washington
Woman, 2 Men Accused in Northern Virginia Cash for Gold Scheme
Three people accused of intimidating a man and forcing him to drain his bank accounts in Fairfax County, Virginia, in October likely committed similar crimes, police say, and authorities are asking for any other victims to come forward. A man was driving on Interstate 495 on Saturday, Oct. 29 when...
11 youth curfew violations, Prince George’s County Police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors […]
WJLA
DC Council could vote down the mayor's pick to lead the city's 911 call center
WASHINGTON (7News) — The battle is heating up between the D.C. mayor and city council over her recommended leader of the city's 911 system. Councilmembers said they won't approve the mayor's recommendation, who is the controversial acting director, Karima Holmes. The mayor says it's not fair. “I nominated Karima...
WTOP
Md. man fought his $100 DC speeding ticket. Now it’s easier for others to challenge theirs
When one Maryland driver got a $100 speeding ticket from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, he didn’t grudgingly pay the fine like hundreds of thousands of drivers around the D.C. area do every year. He decided to fight it — and he took his case all the way to the District’s highest court.
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
WJLA
SEE IT: Fairfax Co. murder suspect Kyjuan Trott-McLean arrested after pursuit
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The manhunt for a murder suspect and months-long fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous came to an end Thursday after a brief pursuit, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The chase ended in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, police said.
DC Woman Who Repeatedly Head-Butted US Deputy In Court Sentenced To Prison Time: DOJ
Federal authorities say that a Washington, DC woman will spend more than a year behind bars for assaulting a Deputy US Marshal during a separate court proceeding earlier this year. Annabelle Liebsch, 38, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all but 18 months suspended pending the completion of...
D.C. corrections officer accused of slamming inmate’s face into metal door frame
A former corrections officer in D.C. has been charged with violating an inmate's civil rights after he allegedly assaulted them in a district corrections facility.
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
WJLA
Fairfax County police warn of ruse after victim robbed, scammed with fake gold
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are warning the public and calling for any victims of a fake gold scam to come forward. A Fairfax County resident was robbed and scammed with fake gold on Oct. 29, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police said...
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
