Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Today in history: 33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
wild941.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead
Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
First egg of season spotted in nest of Southwest Florida Eagle Cam parents
The first egg of the nesting season was spotted in the nest of Harriet and M-15, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its online stream.
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
UPDATE: Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee canceled; man located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.
‘I would do it again’: Man admits to stabbing mother, sister
A man charged with premeditated murder admitted to stabbing his sister and killing his mom, "because she never pushed me to be a man," according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
23-year-old man found safe in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left turn
Driver dies in crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa
A driver died in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0