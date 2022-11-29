ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL

