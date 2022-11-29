ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Claudia Winkleman ‘loves being 50’ despite ‘everything falling apart physically’

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1740pm_0jRAIu9j00

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she “loves being 50”, despite “everything falling apart physically”.

The 50-year-old TV personality has opened up about ageing ahead of the launch of the new BBC One reality competition The Traitors which begins on Tuesday (29 November) which she hosts.

On her decision to accept the solo-presenting gig, she told The Sun : “I turned 50 and thought I’d start saying yes to things.

“I mean, it’s 50, and we’re only here for two minutes, so I felt like I wanted to work a bit more and be less risk-averse.”

She continued: “I love it, I love being 50. Everything’s falling apart physically, it is like my skin is completely made of crepe paper now, who knew?

“I’ve always just really liked playing bridge, and a heavy tog duvet. And at 50 you can do all of that and you don’t have to make any excuses. You’re no longer the odd one out.

“But then my eldest left home for university and I was asked to do this show and I just thought, ‘I just can’t say no’.”

While her age is something she celebrates, the Strictly co-host said she hoped her age is immaterial when it comes to her ability to do her job.

She said: “I’d hope our age is now inconsequential, do you know what I mean? Nobody says to Ant and Dec , ‘Here you are in your late forties!’

Her comments come after she said in 2020 that getting older makes certain things in life easier.

“Family, love, great girlfriends, all of that suddenly matters more than anything else,” she said.

“I mean, of course work matters, but you have perspective.

“And by now, you’ve also learned that it’s okay to fail, that you have to fail all the time to get better,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Princess Kate stuns in off-the-shoulder green gown at 2022 Earthshot Prize

The Princess of Wales has arrived to the 2022 Earthshot Prize green carpet in an apt off-the-shoulder green gown.Princess Kate left royal fans “stunned” when she appeared at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on Friday evening in a mint green long-sleeved dress belted at the waist. The Sabina Maxi Dress from Solace London retails at $525 (£427).According to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress from online designer rental platform HURR - which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) to loan the gown.She paired the look with a diamond and emerald choker,...
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts

It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
The Independent

Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion interview cut short as police threaten arrest

The filming of Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion for ABC was interrupted when police threatened to make arrests.Sawyer was interviewing Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck schoolboy Sam, when a producer was forced to cut it short.“We have to stop. The police say we don’t have the proper permit, and they’re going to arrest us,” he said, much to the amusement of Brodie-Sangster.Jumping up, the presenter declares her plan of action: “Now, we run.”They were chatting on the bench along the Thames where his character had a heart-to-heart with his stepfather, played by Liam Neeson.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates‘Magic’: Rob Burrow uses eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime storyHey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
The Independent

Princess Kate wears Princess Diana’s emerald choker to Earthshot Prize: ‘The revenge choker’

The Princess of Wales has graced the green carpet at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony wearing an emerald and diamond choker previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.Princess Kate arrived at the climate event on Friday evening wearing a rented off-the-shoulder gown from the brand Solace London. The princess borrowed the sustainable outfit choice from designer rental platform HURR – which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) to loan the gown.While Kate’s green gown was eco-friendly and affordable, the emerald and diamond encrusted choker around her neck was passed down to her from the late Princess...
The Independent

Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Fans defend Kim Kardashian’s daughter North after critics called her skincare routine ‘disturbing’

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has sparked a debate online after the nine-year-old posted a video of her multi-step skincare routine to TikTok.The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West boasts more than 10m followers on the joint TikTok account she shares with her famous mom, @kimandnorth. Scrolling through her TikTok, fans can find comical videos of North dancing with Kardashian and taking part in popular TikTok trends, but comments on the videos are always turned off and the bio states that the account is run by an adult.This week, one of her videos received mixed reactions when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

London startup founded by students to replace plastic with seaweed wins Prince William’s £1m Earthshot Prize

A London-based startup which “makes packaging disappear” was among the winners at the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday night hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.Notpla, started in a student kitchen by university friends Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez eight years ago, creates a green alternative to plastic packaging from seaweed. Notpla made over 1 million takeaway food boxes this year, and has the potential to replace over 100 million plastic-coated containers in the future. William and Kate arrived in Boston on Wednesday to launch Earthshot, the prince’s signature environmental project, which celebrates innovations...
The Independent

William and Kate pictured at rehearsals for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been pictured behind the scenes during rehearsals for the Earthshot Prize being staged in the US city of Boston.William’s environmental awards will see singer Billie Eilish lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.Former England and Manchester United footballer David Beckham will present one of the five awards, with each category winner receiving £1 million to develop their project.Ahead of the event being staged on Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall...
The Independent

Royal aide quits after black guest at Palace asked where she really came from

The late Queen’s lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.Ngozi Fulani,...
The Independent

Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials as her husband’s Earthshot Prize honoured environmental pioneers – by wearing a rented gown.Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas that William hopes will help repair the planet were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.The event staged this year in the US city of Boston is one of the highlights of the Prince of Wales’s official calendar and has been dubbed the future King’s “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize’s chief...
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
The Independent

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going...
The Independent

Royal news – live: William and Kate announce Earthshot Prize winners as trip overshadowed by palace racism row

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston amid their three-day trip to the United States.Prince William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling climate change. Earlier in the day, William met with US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the...
The Independent

Peter Kay breaks down in tears as first live show in comeback tour begins

Comedian Peter Kay broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation on Friday night at the start of his first tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comic, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, announced in November that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023.The crowd chanted his name as he took to the stage in the first leg of the tour at Manchester's AO arena.He had to compose himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can't believe you made me cry.”It was...
The Independent

William: I want to supercharge Earthshot impact to inspire ‘despairing world’

The Prince of Wales has declared he wants to “supercharge” the impact of his Earthshot Prize finalists to inspire a “despairing world” that there is a way forward.William described himself as a “stubborn optimist” in an article published a few hours before the awards ceremony for his environmental prize, being staged in the US city of Boston, was due to begin.Global star Billie Eilish will lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.Former England and Manchester United footballer David...
The Independent

Parents ‘praying for a miracle’ as girl, 4, fighting for her life with Strep A

A 4-year-old girl is battling for her life with Strep A at a Liverpool Hospital.Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday. The news comes after the death of six children following a Strep A infection this season across England and Wales.Her father, Dean Burns, has spoken of the nightmare the family have been living through since Camila fell ill. “When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England”, he told Sky News. “She’s fighting for her life, and I’ve told her how much I...
The Independent

Plane passenger says she woke up to child drawing on her white socks

A plane passenger shared how she discovered that a child was drawing on her white socks during her flight.On Instagram travel accounts “Passenger Shaming” and “Life’s A Trip with SK,” footage was shared of traveller Julie Valentine in her seat. In the clip, she directed her camera towards her white socks, which had purple and blue scribbles all over it. Her feet feet were leaning in between the side of the plane and the side of a passenger’s seat in front of her.Valentine wrote in the text over her video: “I woke up to some random kid drawing on...
The Independent

Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in the quarter-final

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy. On Friday (2 December), the series aired a day earlier due to the BBC’s Qatar World Cup coverage.During the episode, the six remaining couples battled for a place in the semi-final.However, nobody scored a perfect 10 like Fleur East did in week eight after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series.The joint leaders of the evening were Helen Skelton and Will Mellor.See all the scores below...Week 10 leaderboard=1. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9+10+10+10)...
The Independent

The Independent

953K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy