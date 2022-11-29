ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Plan to run in this year’s Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon events? Here’s what you need to know

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route.
This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route and feature 27 performers, including conjunto, folkorico and military ensembles along with the expected rock acts.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Running Series — more commonly referred to as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon — will hold its marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K events this weekend, Dec. 3-4, following a different course than in years past, according to organizers.


The 10K and 5K runs kick off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street near St. Paul Square, just north of the Alamodome. The finish line is at Travis and Navarro streets, on the southwest corner of Travis Park.

The marathon and half marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday in front of City Hall. Racers will head north toward Brackenridge Park before winding through Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston for three miles. The marathon then will follow a route through the East Side, with both races concluding at UTSA's downtown campus.

The new route will also mean new road closures. Those planning to travel through the race area Saturday or Sunday may call 311 in advance, or reference the organization’s comprehensive list of closures
. Road closures also will be indicated on the Waze app, available on both Apple and Android phones.

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants annually, according to organizers. It was kiboshed in 2020 due to the pandemic, but drew over 18,000 participants in 2021.

The running series gets its name from its placement of entertainment every mile, including bands, dancers, mariachis and cheer groups. Grammy Award-winning Latin act Ozomatli will be at the finish line, and performances from acts such as Hodge Podge Blues Band, Momo and Pompa Mariachis and the Palacious Brothers will dot the route.

