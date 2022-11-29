ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brighton and Bristol among areas where under a third of people are Christian

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9dYn_0jRAIkZh00

Brighton and Bristol are among eight local areas of England where less than a third of the population describe themselves as Christian , according to the latest census data.

Leicester and Slough have a similarly low proportion, together with four London boroughs: Camden, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

The figures provide a snapshot of religious belief across England and Wales on the day of the census, March 21 2021.

They show around two in three local authorities (218) saw fewer than 50% of people describing themselves as Christian, while in the remaining third (113) the proportion was 50% or higher.

Tower Hamlets has the lowest proportion, at just 22.3%.

Leicester has the second lowest figure (24.7%), followed by Redbridge (30.4%), Hackney (30.7%), Brighton & Hove (30.9%), Camden (31.4%), Slough (32.0%) and Bristol (32.2%).

Other areas below 40% include Birmingham (34.0%), Nottingham (34.7%), Cambridge (35.2%) and Manchester (36.2%).

The lowest proportion in Wales is 36.4% in Caerphilly, followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf (also 36.4%) and Blaenau Gwent (36.5%).

The same three areas of Wales have the highest proportion of people describing themselves as having no religion, with 56.7% in Caerphilly, 56.4% in Blaenau Gwent and 56.2% in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Brighton & Hove has the highest proportion in England saying they have no religion, at 55.2%, followed by Norwich (53.5%) and Bristol (51.4%).

Tower Hamlets has the highest proportion in England and Wales describing themselves as Muslim (39.9%), followed by Blackburn with Darwen (35.0%) and Newham in London (34.8%).

The highest figures for people describing themselves as Hindu are in Harrow in London (25.8%), followed by Leicester (17.9%) and the London borough of Brent (15.6%).

Overall, 27.5 million people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, or 46.2%.

This is down from 33.3 million (59.3%) a decade earlier and is the first time the proportion has dropped below a half.

At the same time, the percentage of people saying they had no religion has jumped from around a quarter in 2011 (25.2%, or 14.1 million) to over a third in 2021 (37.2%, or 22.2 million).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event

Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Father of boy stabbed to death in Cambridge ‘thought he would be safer there’

The father of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Cambridge has said he thought his son would be safer there, after he sent the boy away from north-west London to live with his mother.Aspiring electrical engineer Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.A post-mortem examination recorded that he died from a stab wound to his chest.Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, have been charged with his murder and appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.I...
The Independent

‘Utterly delightful’ William and Kate photographed flying commercial to Boston for climate ceremony

William and Kate eschewed high carbon-emitting private jet travel for a commercial flight to Boston today for events to highlight the climate crisis. The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, were captured in cell phone pictures by a fellow traveler on the British Airways plane which landed on Wednesday afternoon in the Massachusetts city.The images were shared by Tiffany Chan, a reporter at WBZ. “FIRST GLIMPSE! Passengers on the British Airways flight to Boston said the Royal couple was ‘utterly delightful’. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke briefly to the others in first...
The Independent

Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials as her husband’s Earthshot Prize honoured environmental pioneers – by wearing a rented gown.Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas that William hopes will help repair the planet were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.The event staged this year in the US city of Boston is one of the highlights of the Prince of Wales’s official calendar and has been dubbed the future King’s “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize’s chief...
The Independent

William and Kate shiver in cold weather at threatened Boston waterfront

The Prince of Wales joked he was “better in cold weather” when a visit to Boston’s windswept waterfront left the future King and his wife visibly cold.William and Kate’s tour of Piers Park, in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill, saw them learn about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels.When chatting to community representatives the prince joked about his hands in his pockets saying “when I can feel them again they come back out” after Elizabeth Solomon, an elder from the Massachusett tribe, offered him some hand warmers.He added: “We’re better...
The Independent

Royal news – live: William and Kate announce Earthshot Prize winners as trip overshadowed by palace racism row

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston amid their three-day trip to the United States.Prince William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling climate change. Earlier in the day, William met with US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the...
The Independent

Winning EuroMillions numbers

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 12, 21, 35, 39, 45 and the Lucky Stars are: 06, 11.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £112 million.Millionaire Maker Selection: One UK millionaire has been createdVJXP00186Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 09, 14, 23, 29, 37 and the Thunderball is 04.
The Independent

Katie Archibald has battle on hands to retain UCI Track Champions League title

Katie Archibald will need to overturn an eight-point deficit to American Jennifer Valente on Saturday night if she is to retain her UCI Track Champions League title.The Olympic Madison champion went into Friday’s penultimate round in London one point behind Valente in the women’s endurance standings and put herself three points up with second place in a scratch race won by Ireland’s Emily Kay, only to finish seventh in an elimination race won by her rival.The 28-year-old Scot made her return to racing when this series began in Mallorca last month, having lost her partner in August when mountain biker...
The Independent

William: I want to supercharge Earthshot impact to inspire ‘despairing world’

The Prince of Wales has declared he wants to “supercharge” the impact of his Earthshot Prize finalists to inspire a “despairing world” that there is a way forward.William described himself as a “stubborn optimist” in an article published a few hours before the awards ceremony for his environmental prize, being staged in the US city of Boston, was due to begin.Global star Billie Eilish will lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.Former England and Manchester United footballer David...
The Independent

England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

England fly-half Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa.Smith went off midway through the second half of England’s 27-13 defeat.He is now set to miss Harlequins’ opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.But his absence could run well into January, as he is due to have another specialist appointment next week.England have a pre-Six Nations training camp over the new year period, while...
The Independent

Jordan Henderson using pain of England’s near misses to fuel quest for glory

Jordan Henderson is harnessing the pain of England’s near misses in their winter quest for glory in Qatar, where the vice-captain’s sole focus is on Senegal rather than a potential clash with World Cup holders France.Gareth Southgate’s men won Group B in Qatar, where the superb 6-2 shellacking of Iran and 3-0 win against neighbours Wales bookended the 0-0 stalemate with the United States.The reward is Sunday’s last-16 clash with Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium, where England hope to return for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.Many fans are already looking ahead to a last-eight date...
The Independent

Parents ‘praying for a miracle’ as girl, 4, fighting for her life with Strep A

A 4-year-old girl is battling for her life with Strep A at a Liverpool Hospital.Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday. The news comes after the death of six children following a Strep A infection this season across England and Wales.Her father, Dean Burns, has spoken of the nightmare the family have been living through since Camila fell ill. “When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England”, he told Sky News. “She’s fighting for her life, and I’ve told her how much I...
The Independent

The Independent

953K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy